Here’s Why ‘LIB’ Fans Think Madison & Anton Are Dating Post-Show

If you can count on Netflix reality dating show alums to do one thing, it’s to date each other off-screen. And while Love Is Blind Season 9 is the newest on the block, there are already rumors swirling about former cast members getting together. So, are Madison and Anton dating after LIB Season 9? Here’s why fans think so. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 9 follow.

ICYMI, like everyone else on the show, both Madison and Anton left Season 9 single. Madison and her original partner, Joe, broke things off a bit before the weddings took place, while Anton was dumped at the altar by his match, Ali. Similar to all of the other breakups on the season, neither of those couples gave any indication that they would get back together after the show. But when it comes to dating each other? It hasn’t exactly been off-limits: Joe and Kacie — who infamously left the show after meeting her match, Patrick, IRL — were confirmed to have briefly dated after the show wrapped. Messy, amiright?

And while Madison and Anton weren’t shown to have had much of a connection on their season, fans have noticed the two interacting with, liking, and commenting on each other’s posts on social media. Most notably, creator @artorwhatevs posted a video claiming their social media activity was “confirmation” that the two were together.

Are Madison and Anton dating?

For what it’s worth, neither Madison nor Anton have confirmed that they’re currently together. That said, it’s worth noting that Madison did respond to the speculation in the comment section of the aforementioned TikTok, writing “👀 lol” in response, but other than that, the two haven’t confirmed their relationship as anything more than platonic.

In fact, Madison was pretty clear on a recent podcast that, while the two are close, they’re just really great friends off-screen. “I’m very close with Anton, actually,” she said on an Oct. 16 episode of the Love To See It podcast. “He kind of had my back at a get-together when Joe was there, and he kind of called Joe out. So I call Anton one of the girls. He’s a girl’s girl. He’s such a good guy. Watching his edit, I was like ‘Huh, that’s not what I see.'”

Hopefully, when the reunion airs on Oct. 29, we’ll get to know more about whether these two are dating or just besties.