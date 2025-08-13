Can We Talk About That Wild Wedding Decor Request Belly Had In ‘TSITP’?

Season 3, Episode 6 of The Summer I Turned Pretty had some unforgettable moments — especially that scene in the bathroom. However, in the midst of the spice and the tension building up in this episode, fans can’t stop talking about (*checks notes*) the “anatomical heart ice sculpture” Belly requests to have at her wedding. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty ahead.
Coming off of Conrad’s POV in Episode 5, Episode 6 picks up with Belly staying at Adam’s apartment with Jeremiah. However, she ends up going back to Cousins to continue wedding planning. Once there, she goes to the country club to meet with a wedding coordinator to talk through the details of the upcoming wedding. And while viewers were sympathizing with Belly about how her own wedding is spiraling out of her control, that didn’t stop them from picking up on her unique request for decor: an anatomical heart ice sculpture.
Much like Jermiah’s mirror glaze cake crashout, fans were quick to meme Belly’s dream wedding decor. Not only is it a totally off-the-wall request (that I wholeheartedly respect, for the record), but Bonrad shippers are seeing this as yet another Easter egg that Belly will end up with Conrad, not Jeremiah, at the end of the season. I mean, Conrad is a med student after all.
What does an anatomical heart ice sculpture even look like?
Good question. Luckily for you, TikTok has the answer — or at least, an idea of what something like this would look like. In short, it’s exactly what it sounds like: an ice sculpture of an anatomically accurate heart, with valves and ventricles and all that jazz included. The more you know.
Why the f*ck would Belly want something like this? Who knows? But the fact that she’s choosing to marry Jeremiah already has me questioning her taste. Team Bonrad, rise.