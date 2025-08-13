This ‘TSITP’ Scene Has Fans Gnawing At The Steel Bars Of Their Cages

Is it hot in here, or did we both just watch Episode 6 of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Coming off of a highly emotional Episode 5, Episode 6 definitely delivered in terms of buildup and tension — and yeah, that included sexual tension too. Like, is it just me, or did that TSITP “False God” scene have anyone else feeling… things? Spoiler alert: Spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 follow.

If you need a refresher, allow me to oblige. In Episode 6, we see Belly continue wedding planning without Jeremiah, but it’s the first time we truly see her have doubts about marrying him. Throughout the episode, Belly gets more and more overwhelmed with planning, especially since she’s doing it without the help of her mother, Laurel. I mean, it must be really hard to plan a wedding when you’re still in love with your fiancé’s sexy brother who is studying to be a doctor and has an attractively decorated apartment, but what do I know?

Anyway, Belly eventually feels some ease after Laurel shows up at her bridal shower and the two reconnect (only after Conrad goes out of his way to convince Laurel to do so, might I add). At the end of the episode, Belly goes back to the Cousins house to continue wedding planning when Conrad appears yet again after getting into a surfing accident. And y’all, that’s where things start to heat TF up.

What happens in the TSITP surfboard accident scene?

Fans of the book have been waiting for this one. While Belly writes thank-you notes to her bridal shower guests, Conrad limps into the house after cutting his leg while surfing. At first, Conrad tells Belly that he’s OK, but after she notices a trail of blood leading to the bathroom, she decides to help him. As she cleans his wounds, “False God” by Taylor Swift plays — which is arguably one of Ms. Swift’s horniest songs to date. After Conrad whimpers (I was not OK) and writhes into Belly’s chest in pain, the two eventually lock eyes and almost kiss — that is, until Conrad says he needs to take a nap. Whew.

And while Belly doesn’t really know how to feel about the whole interaction, the internet sure does. And fans are in heat. (It’s me, I’m fans.)

THIS SHOT IS INSANE LIKE LOOK AT THIS GODLY MAN WHILE FALSE GOD BY TAYLOR SWIFT PLAYS pic.twitter.com/1hbPlBLlbI — tsitp lockdown (@torturedfilm) August 13, 2025

FALSE GOD SURFBOARD SCENE IM GOING FERRAL — desi ❤️‍🔥 (@holyluckyground) August 13, 2025

and if I say the wound cleaning scene is the best scene in the whole show #tsitp pic.twitter.com/Vl4zK2snF5 — Belle☁️ (@Belle6216853701) August 13, 2025

False god by Taylor Swift playing over this belly and Conrad scene I AM SCREAMING 😭😭 #TheSummerITurnedPretty #tsitp pic.twitter.com/WmA1QUUZl4 — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎//💥⏳ 💍💫 (@giselleb1234) August 13, 2025

But that’s not the only TsITP “False God” Scene…

Jenny Han, your mind. TSITP fans may remember back in Season 1 when Belly and Conrad almost kiss (before Jeremiah shoots a firework at them), “False God” also plays. Could this be the Easter egg Bonrad shippers have been waiting for?

THE USE OF FALSE GOD IN BOTH OF THESE SCENES. ARE THEY INSANE??!?!#TheSummerITurnedPretty pic.twitter.com/jmeuio7LSd — αsh ❤️‍🔥 tsitp spoilers (@thisloml) August 13, 2025

NO FUCKING WAY FALSE GOD STARTED PLAYING WHEN THEY ALMOST KISS AGAIN…. JENNY HAN #TSITP pic.twitter.com/sx9bL1mmID — Savannah ❤️‍🔥 – TSITP spoilers (@bloodmoonlitxo) August 13, 2025

tsitp makers adding false god during moments where bellyconrad should’ve kissed pic.twitter.com/d1SD42y7J4 — div ࣪ ִֶָ☾. (@rinaldosregan) August 13, 2025

if i had a nickel for every time tsitp used false god during an almost kiss between bellyconrad i’d have two nickels which isn’t a lot but it’s weird that it happened twice — anna 💌⸆⸉ ❤️‍🔥 (@barbieswft) August 13, 2025

Team Bonrad, we’re up!