A Ranking Of The Best Amelia Dimoldenberg Oscars Moments This Year

The curtains have closed on the 2026 Oscars, and it was absolutely a night to remember. There were surprises — like a tie for Best Live Action Short — and sweet moments, including Hamnet’s Jesse Buckley’s tribute to motherhood in her acceptance speech for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Personally, my favorite part of the Academy Awards has always been the red carpet. Even though viewers always have different opinions on what films should take home the highly-coveted award of the night, there’s one thing everyone can agree on: how iconic Amelia Dimoldenberg’s red carpet interviews are.
In case you’re unfamiliar, Dimoldenberg is known for her witty and dry humor on her popular YouTube show, Chicken Shop Date. (Plus, she’s even had Oscars host Conan O’Brien on her show.) Dimoldenberg also hosted an Oscars pre-luncheon luncheon with some nominees, including Weapons actress Amy Madigan and Song Sung Blue’s Kate Hudson.
And who knows? Dimoldenberg’s interviews on the Oscars 2026 red carpet may have opened up more opportunities for potential guests on Chicken Shop Date. Here’s a ranking of the best Amelia Dimoldenberg Oscars red carpet moments from this year (and boy was it a challenge to rank them).
Plus, 2026 was an amazing year for film, with some notable ones being Sinners (Michael B. Jordan’s acceptance speech was absolutely beautiful), One Battle After Another, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value, and Hamnet (my personal favorite from the season). There was really a film for everyone: from those who love ping pong to those who love Shakespeare.
Of course, the Oscars are always polarizing.
- Miles Caton
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Caton made his film debut in Sinners. (can you imagine saying your first film is Academy Award-winning?) Dimoldenberg and Caton talked all about his performance at the awards, and she sang for him. Maybe we can get a duet on Chicken Shop Date.
- Renate Reinsve
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On the red carpet, Dimoldenberg said that Reinsve is “an icon for sad girls everywhere” (and I concur, as a fan of Sentimental Value). The two discuss being lovers of deep questions.
- McKenna Grace
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Dimoldenberg’s interview with actress McKenna Grace was maybe the sweetest red carpet interview of all time. They discussed her recent film, Regretting You, how it felt to fall in love while on set with co-star Mason Thames, and how to perfect a good scream (since Grace would know best after her appearance in Scream 7).
- Rose Byrne
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Byrne, who had one of the most evocative performances of the award season in If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You, had a hilarious interaction with Dimoldenberg on the red carpet. The two chatted about holes in ceilings (which I didn’t know could be entertaining to watch until now) and how to end an acceptance speech that goes on for too long.
- Chloé Zhao
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Zhao, who directed one of the most heartbreaking movies this year, Hamnet, found ways to bring happiness to the set, especially after filming heavy moments. Notably, the solution was dancing. Dimoldenberg asked about the kind of dancing Zhao would be doing, to which she simply answered, “Rihanna.”
- Chase Infiniti
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Chase Infiniti has had a breakout year. On the red carpet, Dimoldenberg and Infiniti chatted about a musical adaptation of One Battle After Another and the film’s cast ending the night with “a few small beers” regardless of their wins or losses (though One Battle took home the biggest award of the night.)
- Ethan Hawke
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Ethan Hawke, who received a nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Blue Moon, shared some unrequited love advice with Dimoldenberg. “The one who’s in love always wins,” he said. “The sun doesn’t care whether the grass appreciates its rays, right? It just keeps on shining.”
- Odessa A’zion
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Odessa A’zion brings all the chaotic energy we need for a good episode of Chicken Shop Date. On the red carpet, the two talked about aliens and A’zion’s attachment to her baby bump in Marty Supreme. Yeah, a lot of topics were covered in the matter of a very short interview, so what would happen on a date together? I need to see it.
- Joe Alwyn
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As revealed on the red carpet, Dimoldenberg and Joe Alwyn apparently went to the same school as kids. Is it just me who sees a romcom in the making? The two have effortless banter in this interview that easily could be translated to Chicken Shop Date.
- Hudson Williams
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Who else would be first on this list? Things were heating up with Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams (and I mean that literally — the two shared a fan together on the red carpet). Williams perfectly matched Dimoldenberg’s energy. I mean, he even called her his “Rose Landry in real life” before they danced together. I may or may not be leading the campaign for Williams to be Dimoldenberg’s next guest on Chicken Shop Date.