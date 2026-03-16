A Ranking Of The Best Amelia Dimoldenberg Oscars Moments This Year

The curtains have closed on the 2026 Oscars, and it was absolutely a night to remember. There were surprises — like a tie for Best Live Action Short — and sweet moments, including Hamnet’s Jesse Buckley’s tribute to motherhood in her acceptance speech for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Personally, my favorite part of the Academy Awards has always been the red carpet. Even though viewers always have different opinions on what films should take home the highly-coveted award of the night, there’s one thing everyone can agree on: how iconic Amelia Dimoldenberg’s red carpet interviews are.

In case you’re unfamiliar, Dimoldenberg is known for her witty and dry humor on her popular YouTube show, Chicken Shop Date. (Plus, she’s even had Oscars host Conan O’Brien on her show.) Dimoldenberg also hosted an Oscars pre-luncheon luncheon with some nominees, including Weapons actress Amy Madigan and Song Sung Blue’s Kate Hudson.

And who knows? Dimoldenberg’s interviews on the Oscars 2026 red carpet may have opened up more opportunities for potential guests on Chicken Shop Date. Here’s a ranking of the best Amelia Dimoldenberg Oscars red carpet moments from this year (and boy was it a challenge to rank them).

Plus, 2026 was an amazing year for film, with some notable ones being Sinners (Michael B. Jordan’s acceptance speech was absolutely beautiful), One Battle After Another, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value, and Hamnet (my personal favorite from the season). There was really a film for everyone: from those who love ping pong to those who love Shakespeare.

Of course, the Oscars are always polarizing.