Need Flirting Tips? Take Notes From Andrew & Amelia’s ‘Chicken Shop Date’

On Oct. 18 the long-awaited episode of Amelia Dimoldenberg’s Chicken Shop Date featuring the one and only Andrew Garfield dropped, and besties, it didn’t disappoint. After their flirty red-carpet banter in 2022, the internet was practically begging for an episode of Chicken Shop Date featuring Garfield, and needless to say, the episode had me swooning (and feeling like I was interrupting something) as the two sat down for some chicken nuggets and swoon-worthy flirting.

Not only did it give us such amazing Andrew x Amelia content, but the episode also served as a masterclass on how to flirt. From the two talking about going on a date to Garfield asking Dimoldenberg about her “ultimate longings,” you could cut that tension between them with a knife. (TBH, I was smiling and kicking my feet the entire time.) IDK about you, but a real date between these two is what everyone wants to see (myself included).

Since the flirting meter was at an all-time high during this episode, there were plenty of flirt-filled moments that viewers could use IRL. So here are just 5 tips from the episode, otherwise known as How to Flirt 101, as illustrated by Dimoldenberg and Garfield.

Confidence is key

Going after what you want is honestly the sexiest thing you can do. Flirt with pride and full confidence. It makes all the difference.

Banter is everything

Flirty, playful banter is the key to anyone’s heart (Dimoldenberg included).

Eye contact Is A must.

Holding eye contact while flirting may be the easiest way to make someone blush (and forget what they were saying TBH).

Use their name in a sentence.

This sounds basic, but using someone’s name in a sentence can bring it from 0-100 real quick (I mean, just look at how Dimoldenberg’s demeanor changes when Garfield says her name).

Ask them out.

If you’re vibing with someone, take charge just like Garfield did (several times, may I add). Coffee, dinner, whatever! Take a chance!

It seems like everyone can learn a trick or two from Garfield in the latest episode because TBH, who wasn’t blushing at his flirting? No one can do banter better than Dimoldenberg and Garfield and, call me a hopeless romantic, but I feel like there’s a good chance we could see their chemistry translate from interviews into real life.

Many have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express just how obsessed they are with this unofficial ‘ship.

i can’t believe the best rom com of 2024 is an 11 minute promo interview between amelia dimoldenberg and andrew garfield — c (@romanticiser) October 18, 2024

chicken shop date (2024) starring andrew garfield and amelia dimoldenberg is the best rom com of the year! pic.twitter.com/zoLkReWbZj — rom com gifs (@romcomgif) October 19, 2024

the chicken shop date was andrew legitimately asking date questions and trying to get to know amelia and you’re expecting me to be normal about this??? pic.twitter.com/1prxclmJGE — h 🍬 (@agarfieldski) October 18, 2024

The chemistry between Amelia and Andrew Garfield has me BLUSHING to my phone screen 😭 pic.twitter.com/63sGjuTTvA — 🐉Erica⁵⁵🏎¹⁶ | Ferrari 1-2 ❤️ (@formulaEri) October 18, 2024

me if i was the chef preparing the chicken while amelia dimoldenberg and andrew garfield were on their date

pic.twitter.com/vsZOTzSLhl — abby🍉free ricky starks⚜️❌ (@pipebombenon) October 18, 2024

Only time will tell if the red carpet meet-cutes and undeniable flirting between Garfield and Dimoldenberg could actually blossom into something real. After all, Garfield (and the internet) seems to hope it will.