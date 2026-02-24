The secret is finally out: McKenna Grace and Mason Thames are together, for real. No PR. The Regretting You co-stars have finally hard-launched their relationship, and their new vacation pics from Paris are straight out of a movie.
The 19-year-old actress has been the It Girl of next-gen Hollywood for quite some time. Grace has played the younger version of so many A-list leads, from I, Tonya with Margot Robbie to The Vampire Diaries, where she portrayed a younger Caroline Forbes (Candice King).
Grace has grown up a lot since those roles. She’s tackling hit franchises with major roles, including The Hunger Games, Ghostbusters, and most recently, Scream. Grace, like so many Gen Zers, is pretty chronically online, constantly active on TikTok, and knows how to curate a good photo dump. She also hasn’t been shy when it comes to showing off her connection with Thames, even just as friends. And who wouldn’t? They’re genuinely one of the cutest celebrity duos — and now officially a couple.
The viral moments between Grace and Thames are endless, from interviews to funny TikToks to candid moments. With their recent trip to Paris, however, Thames was the one to give the fans what they wanted, sharing a photo of the two kissing underneath the Eiffel Tower. Here are all of the cutest social media moments of McMason — or maybe MaKenna, whatever their ship name is — including their most recent and most undeniable hard-launch.
- The official hard-launch: McKenna Grace & Mason Thames in Paris
-
The duo waited until they went to the most romantic city in the world before debuting their hard-launch, and that’s so iconic. The Instagram slideshow posted by Thames features all kinds of moments from their trip, but the kiss-on-the-cheek in front of the Eiffel Tower as the last photo is obviously what made the internet go wild. Grace even commented in approval: “This is my favorite post.. for unbiased reasons,” she wrote.
- The OG TikTok promoting Regretting You
-
This TikTok kiss was where it all started. Grace posted this video as one of the first promotions of their roles as Miller and Clara in the Colleen Hoover book-to-screen adaptation Regretting You. Thames revealed in an interview with Seventeen that the video was Grace’s idea. “She was like, ‘This is a TikTok — do you wanna do it?’ And I was like ‘Yeah, let’s!’ And we posted it, and then… Jesus,” Thames said.
- The viral hard-launch denial from McKenna Grace
-
McKenna Grace poked fun at the internet’s agony in waiting for the two to go official. During the Regretting You premiere, Access Hollywood asked Grace if the movie, where Thames and Grace have plenty of steamy moments, was their hard-launch as a couple. Grace, flustered, winked and kept everyone waiting a while longer, but the internet ran with it.
- The iconic couple’s costume where art imitated life
-
All the way back in November 2024 — before their official hard-launch — Grace and Thames ate with a Daphne and Shaggy Scooby-Doo couples costume. Of course, given the recent casting announcement that Grace will be playing Daphne in Netflix’s live action Scooby-Doo series, this moment became iconic in more ways than one. Fans took to the comment section to point out the full-circle moment.
- Mason had McKenna’s back (literally) at her concert
-
McKenna Grace can truly do it all: she has original music, too! At her concert in Los Angeles in August 2024, Thames put a hand on her back as she leaned over a balcony of the Troubadour. At this point, there were only quiet moments like this, but the comment section was rooting for them even back then.
- The BuzzFeed Celeb puppy interview
-
The prolonged physical touch throughout this interview is amazing. In this interview, the co-stars chat about their favorite moments from filming Regretting You, but they also get into the topic of rizz — and their unscripted chemistry is undeniable.