The secret is finally out: McKenna Grace and Mason Thames are together, for real. No PR. The Regretting You co-stars have finally hard-launched their relationship, and their new vacation pics from Paris are straight out of a movie.

The 19-year-old actress has been the It Girl of next-gen Hollywood for quite some time. Grace has played the younger version of so many A-list leads, from I, Tonya with Margot Robbie to The Vampire Diaries, where she portrayed a younger Caroline Forbes (Candice King).

Grace has grown up a lot since those roles. She’s tackling hit franchises with major roles, including The Hunger Games, Ghostbusters, and most recently, Scream. Grace, like so many Gen Zers, is pretty chronically online, constantly active on TikTok, and knows how to curate a good photo dump. She also hasn’t been shy when it comes to showing off her connection with Thames, even just as friends. And who wouldn’t? They’re genuinely one of the cutest celebrity duos — and now officially a couple.

The viral moments between Grace and Thames are endless, from interviews to funny TikToks to candid moments. With their recent trip to Paris, however, Thames was the one to give the fans what they wanted, sharing a photo of the two kissing underneath the Eiffel Tower. Here are all of the cutest social media moments of McMason — or maybe MaKenna, whatever their ship name is — including their most recent and most undeniable hard-launch.