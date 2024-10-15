ICYMI, Andrew Garfield & Amelia Dimoldenberg Have Been Flirting For *Years*

If you’ve been on social media at all the last four days, you’ve probably seen interviewer and comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg’s announcement that Andrew Garfield will *finally* be appearing in a Chicken Shop Date episode after years of flirting and witty banter between the two.

The interview series, hosted by Dimoldenberg has been a hit on social media for the past 10 years — with 94 episodes posted to date and a plethora of celebrities featured. One celebrity we haven’t seen, though, is actor and heartthrob Andrew Garfield — well, that is until Oct. 18, when his long-awaited interview will be premiered on YouTube for the first time.

If you live under a rock (respectfully!) and are currently wondering to yourself what the importance of this is, well, I’m here to enlighten you. Garfield and Dimoldenberg have been on-again-off-again flirting publicly for the past two years, and after Garfield’s breakup with his ex-girlfriend, Dr. Kate Tomas, a few months ago, pop culture fanatics are swarming to social media to theorize on what that could mean for him and Dimoldenberg.

As for the journalist-slash-interviewer, Dimoldenberg’s last relationship concluded in 2023 with British rapper Aitch a month after the two went public — only a few months before her first meeting with Garfield. With both of their relationship statuses coming to light and now being the same — fans can’t help but speculate on their potentially romantic timeline.

November 16, 2022: Amelia and Andrew meet at GQ’s Man of The Year red carpet.

When Dimoldenberg was interviewing on the GQ Man of The Year red carpet in 2022, Garfield came up to her and said that he thought she was great. Taken aback, Dimoldenberg asked Andrew if he knew who she was, and he said “Of course, I’ve seen your Chicken Shop Dates!” Viewers across the world watched live as the two of them immediately hit it off, cheekily flirting and bantering with each other. Dimoldenberg revealed that she had been trying to interview him on the show for years, to which Garfield was surprised and replied, “I have not gotten that!”

January 10, 2023: Dimoldenberg and Garfield meet again at the Golden Globes red carpet.

When the two greeted each other a few months after seeing each other the first time, Dimoldenberg jokingly said, “We must stop meeting like this,” to which Garfield replied, “I only ever wanna see you!” and then gets choked up after Dimoldenberg immediately questions his response. He starts stuttering, and goes, “That’s not the end of the sentence!” and boom: their spark is reignited, right there on TV, once again. The two of them joked about being obsessed with each other, to which Garfield added, “That’s what I’m saying. I’m scared of what it could turn into.” (Classic, am I right.)

It didn’t take long for Garfield and Dimoldenberg’s interactions to run rampant across all channels of social media after these two missed connections. People were itching for Garfield to come onto Dimoldenberg’s Chicken Shop Date, especially after she asked him out herself during their first meeting at GQ’s red carpet. Fans started to ship the two of them, making comments on TikTok, like “Their interactions have me giggling and kicking my feet every time” and “They don’t have to give us any details, just please get together in real life!” One TikTok user even said, “This needs to happen. I’m hanging on by a thread in life. Give me something good.”

October 11, 2024: Dimoldenberg announces Garfield’s appearance on Chicken Shop Date.

Dimoldenberg posted the official teaser for Andrew’s Chicken Shop Date episode on Oct. 11, captioning it, “the one you’ve been waiting for… My date with Andrew Garfield is out next Friday :)” On Oct. 14, she shared a teaser video featuring the two of them sitting down, saying “Hi” to each other, and looking at each other in a very suggestive way (like they’re in love. Just my opinion.) Fans’ reactions to this were as expected: One IG user commented, “this is my superbowl” and other Garfield and Dimoldenberg shippers agreed, saying, “No one in my life understands the importance of this”. Trust me, I do.

The Chicken Shop Date episode will air on Friday, Oct. 18 on YouTube. Put it on your calendar, in your planner, whatever you need to do — it’s a special event, and you can’t miss it.