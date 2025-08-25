Wait, What’s The Drama Between Amaya Papaya & Bryan?

There’s a rumor going around that everyone’s second-favorite Love Island USA couple (because at this point, Nicolandria holds the crown) has officially called it quits. And if you’re an Amaya and Bryan stan, then you’re probably wondering the same thing as everyone else in the world: Why did Amaya and Bryan unfollow each other? And did they break up?!

Season 7 of LIUSA shattered records as Peacock’s most-streamed original series ever, and the world was locked in six nights a week debating whether or not Chelley and Ace were dating before the villa, who’s really a “mean girl,” and WTF Huda did during the heart rate challenge. In the end, though, Amaya and Bryan snagged the win — and the internet’s heart.

Amaya became an undeniable fan favorite through her joy, quirks, and her one-of-a-kind use of the English language. Bryan was the Ken to her Barbie, and I’m talking about Life in the Dreamhouse Ken, not the Barbie movie Ken: He was sexy, sweet, and fully devoted to letting her shine. They were a feel-good power couple. After accepting the win, they chose to split the money and pledged to donate to charity. But weeks after the finals — and with the reunion looming on Aug. 25 — fans were shocked to see that the two unfollowed each other on social media. And while we have no confirmation on their current status at the time of publication, fans are wondering if Amaya and Bryan are broken up officially. Yikes.

AMAYA AND BRYAN UNFOLLOWED EACH OTHER??? WHATS GOING ON pic.twitter.com/rHFLgR9NVT — trea (@brookelivs) August 25, 2025

Did Bryan cheat on Amaya? What the internet knows so far

Since the Season 7 finale aired on July 13, it feels like Amaya and Bryan have trending topics every other day. The duo has appeared on the Today show, thrown the first pitch for the Red Sox, and chatted on every podcast you can think of. They’ve been booked, busy, and basking in the glow of post–Love Island fame. All of their appearances seemed like a good sign, but some fans have been skeptical, scrutinizing the way the couple interacts with each other — and guessing that the two may be faking their relationship. “You could tell this kiss was so forced,” Creator @Kittijay said in a TikTok regarding a kiss shared at the Red Sox game. “They’re not fooling me.” Her Campus reached out to both Amaya and Bryan’s teams about the rumors that their relationship is fake, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

During the week of July 21, videos began circulating showing what appeared to be Bryan partying without Amaya — dancing shirtless and pouring drinks into women’s mouths. This quickly caused speculation about whether or not the two were still together. Additionally, on July 22, a woman named Morgan posted a now-deleted TikTok claiming that she witnessed Bryan’s infidelity at a bar with friends shortly after the finale of Season 7. “It was two days after the finale aired, and he was with another girl the whole night,” she said in her video. “The first thing we asked him was like, ‘Where’s Amaya Papaya?’ when we saw him at the club, and he was like, ‘She’s at home sleeping.’ And we were like, ‘Aw, we really wanted to meet her.’”

Morgan continued, “But at the afterparty, he was with a girl the entire night, and at like 5 a.m., at this point we’re still there — one of the only ones there — and he’s bringing another girl back to one of the rooms.” Her Campus reached out to Bryan’s team for comment on the video, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

people using bryan *ALLEGEDLY* cheating as a gotcha moment to say amaya shouldn’t have won don’t fucking piss me off pic.twitter.com/a1OIxV09pq — olive⁷ (@UGHDAEGU) August 25, 2025

In the LIUSA Season 7 reunion trailer, the host addressed these allegations, saying, “Chris, you were out with Bryan on the night of the alleged cheating.” The video then cuts to Bryan saying, “I had a lapse of judgment.” Of course, this could be deceptive editing, but if it’s true, America is about to lose it on this man.

And on top of all of this, on Aug. 24, Amaya reposted a TikTok captioned, “How it feels when you have to leave him alone,” coupled with a bunch of sad photos. (FWIW, the post was tagged #ex, #sad, and #imissyou.) She reposted another video that said, “When I finally pick myself back up and never let my walls down like that again.” Definitely feels like a bad sign.

The mixed signals are driving the internet wild, so hopefully all of our burning questions will be answered in the long-awaited reunion.