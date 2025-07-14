6  Shows To Fill The ‘Love Island USA’-Shaped Hole In Your Heart

If you watched Love Island USA every damn day this summer and have no idea how to fill that villa-shaped hole left in your heart, I’ve got you covered. And, if you are looking for shows like Love Island USA to get addicted to now that this season is over, you’ve come to the right place.

There are a million reality TV shows out there where contestants are trying to find love. However, they are not all made equally. Love Island USA capitalized on intense drama, unabashed sex appeal, audience participation, and so many episodes. Few dating shows have captured Gen Z’s hearts quite like this one has. Then again, they don’t have Huda.

On top of searching for shows with all the sexy dramatics of the villa, I want to pitch you shows that build community. To me, Love Island USA’s most unique advantage is that it has built a huge fanbase that loves to share theories, host viewing parties, and get hyped up together about the next episode. Nowadays, most reality TV shows just drop a full season at once. That leaves no time to go on TikTok to converse about what will happen next, because you can just skip straight to the following episode. So, yes, I’ll be introducing you to some hot dating shows, but I also want to suggest television that the whole internet will be watching together.

So, until the villa is popping next summer, here are six shows like Love Island USA that will keep your summer affair with reality TV alive and well.

Six Shows like Love Island USA to binge this summer:

Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise premiered on July 7, so you have plenty of time to catch up. Think the drama of Bachelor contestants, but messier and drunker and on the beach. Like Love Island, it's a free-for-all instead of everyone pining after the same person. With Bachelor Nation being the size of a small country, there's no shortage of watch parties and group chats to spiral with. Plus, this season, the Golden contestants are joining Paradise. You can watch every Bachelor in Paradise Monday at 8 pm ET on ABC or on Hulu the following day. Temptation Island Temptation Island is where couples say, "We trust each other," then proceed to be surrounded by hot singles who make them question everything. Every week, contestants get a glimpse of what (or who) their partner is doing at a bonfire, and the tea is hot. If you love emotional trauma with tropical views, this show is for you. You can watch Temptation Island on Netflix. Big Brother Here me out on this one. If you like how Love Island USA trapped its contestants in a house for months on end and lets you watch almost every day, you are going to love Big Brother. Big Brother Season 27 started July 10 and airs three times a week, but has live feed cameras that you can watch 24/7. And as Jojo Siwa taught us, there is often a showmance, and there is always drama. This season's theme is Big Brother: A Summer of Mystery, and you don't want to miss it. You can watch Big Brother on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 8 pm ET on CBS or watch the live feeds on Paramount+. Couple to throuple The title tells you everything you need to know. This show holds back nothing, and when these couples add a third, it is next-level scandalous and raw. If you like knowing all the dirty details, this show is for you. You can stream Couple to Throuple on Peacock. Are you the one? In this high-stakes experiment, singles are given a secret perfect match that is backed by some sort of love science. If everyone finds their match, they go home with a boatload of money. But of course, since everyone is extremely hot and unhinged, it isn't as simple as it sounds. Everywhere I researched, this was considered the best dating show of all time, so I'm calling it a must-watch. You can watch Are You The One? On Paramount+. Love Island spin-offs You might not have known it, but the Love Island franchise has several shows for you to get addicted to. Of course, the original, Love Island UK is a classic, but there are versions in over seven other countries. Then, there is Love Island Games, where former islanders compete in challenges, and Love Island: All Stars. The franchise streams on different streaming platforms, but you can get your Love Island fix on Netflix, Paramount+, Hulu, and Peacock.

So, if you’re spiraling that your favorite summer show has come to an end, don’t fret. These shows are here to hold you over until Love Island USA returns hotter than ever next summer.