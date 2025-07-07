Season 7 of Love Island USA has brought with it a fair share of drama, jaw-dropping challenges, and new fan favorites. When bombshell Amaya entered the villa during week one, she quickly had America wrapped around her finger, delivering unforgettable moments and iconic quotes all season long. Gaining the affectionate nickname “Amaya Papaya,” she made the most of her time in both the villa and Casa Amor.
Amaya first joined the cast in Episode 14 alongside Hannah, and instantly became a standout for her authenticity and infectious humor. She always knows how to bring the vibes up in the villa and amongst her fellow islanders. Voted as the “Most Trustworthy” and “Most Genuine” woman in the villa by viewers across the country during the “Hate to Burst Your Bubble” challenge, the rest of the cast was let in on what America already knows to be true: We can’t get enough of Amaya.
Of course, her time in the Villa hasn’t always been smooth sailing. She has faced criticism from a few members of the cast for being “too much,” dubbing her affectionate speech and behavior overly-affectionate or simply describing her as moving too fast in her connections. But the same passion, vulnerability, and bubbly attitude they questioned became exactly what viewers embraced her for. From private confessionals to heated chats and casual convos, Amaya has run up a reputation for dropping some of the most iconic one-liners and creative metaphors of the season. Here are some amazing quotes from Amaya during Love Island Season 7 that I can’t stop thinking about.
- “Sometimes I’m not the book that someone should be reading, and that’s OK.”
-
- “You’re an extremely odd individual.”
-
- “God forbid I’m a sensitive gangsta.”
-
- “So stop TAWKIN’ to me.”
-
- “I never said I was perfect. I never said I didn’t have any flaws. But at least I’m pretty, and at least I’m a little funny, and at least I’m my own best friend.”
-
This impromptu song was showcased on an episode of Love Island: Aftersun, shining the spotlight on Amaya’s effortless comedic (and musical) talent.
- “Die-skyving”
-
- “I’m a weirdo, but I’m a good weirdo! I’m crazy, but I’m the good crazy.”
-
- “I’m not going to have a sugar rush anymore for the word candy that you’re feeding me.”
-
- “Many people view [vulnerability] as a weakness, but to me personally, after everything I’ve been through in my life, I view it as a strength.”
-
- “Even though my heart rate is being tachycardic right now, your girl is trying to flip that anxiety into excitement.”
-
As a registered nurse specializing in cardiac care, it was only fitting for Amaya to drop some medical terminology to describe how this season had her feeling.
- “I know my worth, plus the tax. I don’t beg no man to see my value and try and force him to bond with me.”
-
- “Baby, I’m standing on business today. Last time I checked, I got 10 toes, not one toe missing. So I’m gonna stand on business on my 10 toes.”
-
- “God forbid a girl crashes out one day.”
-
- “I just want to make sure that the seed that we planted of our connection is still being watered.”
-
- “Now I’m getting all kiddy and jiggly about it.”
-
In a confessional following Amaya and Bryan’s speakeasy chat, Amaya spoke giddily about their growing connection.
- “I can’t iron clothes, how am I supposed to get married?”
-
- “I’m a big, loving person and other people just view it as me being ‘too much’ for them. But I’m not going to change who I am for anybody.”
-
- “I have to say, this is like a bag of Skittles. There’s a few flavors, different backgrounds.”
-
- “The more I get to know you, the less I do want to get to know you.”
-
- “I consider myself a circle, and people need to stop trying to fit me into a square box.”
-