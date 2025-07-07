Season 7 of Love Island USA has brought with it a fair share of drama, jaw-dropping challenges, and new fan favorites. When bombshell Amaya entered the villa during week one, she quickly had America wrapped around her finger, delivering unforgettable moments and iconic quotes all season long. Gaining the affectionate nickname “Amaya Papaya,” she made the most of her time in both the villa and Casa Amor.

Amaya first joined the cast in Episode 14 alongside Hannah, and instantly became a standout for her authenticity and infectious humor. She always knows how to bring the vibes up in the villa and amongst her fellow islanders. Voted as the “Most Trustworthy” and “Most Genuine” woman in the villa by viewers across the country during the “Hate to Burst Your Bubble” challenge, the rest of the cast was let in on what America already knows to be true: We can’t get enough of Amaya.

Of course, her time in the Villa hasn’t always been smooth sailing. She has faced criticism from a few members of the cast for being “too much,” dubbing her affectionate speech and behavior overly-affectionate or simply describing her as moving too fast in her connections. But the same passion, vulnerability, and bubbly attitude they questioned became exactly what viewers embraced her for. From private confessionals to heated chats and casual convos, Amaya has run up a reputation for dropping some of the most iconic one-liners and creative metaphors of the season. Here are some amazing quotes from Amaya during Love Island Season 7 that I can’t stop thinking about.