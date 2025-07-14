Spoiler alert: Spoilers for the Love Island USA Season 7 finale ahead. Another season of Love Island USA has officially come to an end — cue the champagne, slow-mo kisses, and fireworks. The Season 7 finale aired on July 13, and fan-favorite couple Amaya Espinal (lovingly dubbed as “Amaya Papaya” online) and Bryan Arenales walked away with not only the $100,000 cash prize, but also with a connection that just might be the real deal. Even better? Their win was especially meaningful, as they became the first Latino to come out on top in Love Island USA.

All four of the final couples had the opportunity to share one last romantic date. Amaya and Bryan’s date was in the middle of the jungle — complete with a cozy couch, string lights, and a scrapbook (MAJOR rom-com vibes). The book was filled with snapshots from their lives before and during the villa, including baby photos, family pictures, and selfies of the couple on the island. While flipping through pages, Amaya told Bryan, “With you, I don’t ever cry out of sadness. Every time I feel a heightened emotion with you, it’s always just, like, happy tears.” The date ended with the couple making their relationship exclusive, promising to prioritize their connection once they’re back in the real world.

Before the winners were crowned, each couple took a moment to express their feelings for one another and reflect on their journeys in the villa. Bryan opened up to Amaya in a heartwarming speech, saying, “I often said how much I wanted to provide that safe place here for you, but little did I know that you would do that for me, too.”

Throughout the season, Amaya and Bryan have opened up about feeling misunderstood in previous connections. But with each other, they’ve found a rare kind of mutual support. Amaya has shared how much she values being able to be her true self with Bryan, without having to water down her emotions.

After the winners were announced, the finale ended with the traditional envelope-opening ceremony — the final test of love. Amaya’s envelope revealed $0, while Bryan’s had the full prize of $100,000. Without hesitation, Bryan chose to split the money with Amaya, again proving how genuine their connection is. “All I keep thinking about is my dad saying money’s important, but it isn’t everything,” he shared. The real prize? A connection that feels real, grounded, and genuinely sweet.

For now, it seems as though Amaya and Bryan are still together, and stronger than ever. Luckily for us fans, we won’t have to wait too long for an update from the winning couple — the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion is set to air on Peacock on Aug. 25. Though Amaya has yet to post on social media since the finale, Bryan gave a quick update on his Instagram Story, sharing a selfie with his Casa Amor bestie Chris Seely and writing, “Finally got my phone back. Talk to me!!! Love all yall 🖤.”