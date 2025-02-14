Addison Rae Snuck Plenty Of Britney Spears Easter Eggs Into The “High Fashion” MV

Addison Rae knew that if she was going to release a song called “High Fashion,” she’d have to reference one of the biggest 2000s fashion icons. With the release of her latest music video for “High Fashion,” Gen Z’s latest pop princess stepped further into her star persona — this time with a visual homage to none other than Britney Spears.

For die-hard Spears fans, the nods to the pop legend are impossible to miss in Rae’s new video. From the colorful wardrobe sets to the choice of scenery, Rae clearly channels early 2000s pop royalty. The video serves as a vibrant tribute to Spears’s most memorable moments, and honestly, I’m obsessed.

Rae certainly hasn’t been shy about her deep admiration for Spears. X user @reedlikeabook_ shared a video of Rae at the 2024 VMAs, where she declared that her favorite VMAs looks were from every time Spears came on stage and performed. The amount of discourse her own custom Miss Claire Sullivan look caused as well as Rae’s boldness and unapologetic approach to fashion have been reminiscent of the 2000s pop star.

As for the music video itself, let’s talk about the fashion first. “High Fashion” kicks off with Rae posing in a gold tassel dress, a nod to a look Spears wore to the 2004 NRJ Music Awards. The blonde pigtails Rae sports in the following scene inside what resembles a classroom is also a reference to Spears, specifically, her “…Baby One More Time” music video.

Rae is also seen inside a wardrobe that even Barbie would drool over. With hot pink shelves, racks of neon-colored clothing, and sparkly drapes on the walls, it called to mind the showgirl persona (and aesthetic!) Spears embraced in her “Lucky” music video. A more obvious reference was the jewel-encrusted bra Rae wore — a replica of the million-dollar Victoria’s Secret bustier Spears donned while performing at a show in Las Vegas back in 2001. Fashion icons embodying fashion icons — what more could you ask for?

Then there’s the choreography. The borderline-apocalyptic fire scenery and rain-soaked dance sequences are reminiscent of the chaotic fun that was featured in Spears’s “Stronger” music video. The sharp moves and powerful stage presence make it clear that Rae has studied the queen of pop’s performance style as much as she’s studied her wardrobe.

“High Fashion” isn’t the only time Rae has channeled Spears either. It’s been years in the making. In 2022, Rae posed in front of a pink, fur backdrop — a clear nod to a similar photoshoot Spears did during her “Oops I Did It Again” era. Then in October 2024, Rae turned heads in a crop top and Daisy Duke shorts during a lunch outing at Los Feliz. Oops, she served again.

With “High Fashion,” Rae doesn’t just reference Spears — she celebrates her. From the wardrobe choices to the choreography, every frame is infused with the essence of early 2000s pop royalty. While Rae is still carving out her own space in the music industry, one thing is clear: She understands the assignment when it comes to paying tribute to a legend. And if Spears taught us anything, it’s that a little bit of haute couture and a whole lot of confidence can make a pop star truly unforgettable.