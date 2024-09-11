On VMAs night, one thing is clear: anything goes when it comes to the statement pieces. During this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, singer and influencer Addison Rae arrived at the VMAs wearing an outfit guaranteed to make all of us clench our Diet Pepsis.

Wearing a white tulle skirt and a satin under-wire bra and panties set, Rae’s outfit was definitely a head-turner. Inspired by Rae’s song “Diet Pepsi,” and as a tribute to Madonna’s iconic outfits, Rae’s couture-inspired outfit gave us 2000s pop star energy with a mix of ballerina-inspired motifs. NGL, good or bad, it’s iconic.

As Rae took over the VMA red carpet and spoke about her favorite pop icons (PS: she also shouted out Britney Spears, so perhaps she’s gunning for the role in the upcoming biopic) inspiring her look, the internet has been divided on Rae’s red carpet outfit. While the look is a bit unique, many fans think that Rae took it a bit too far outside of the box. But others believe that the haters just don’t see Rae’s vision. Similarly, many have applauded Rae for taking a massive fashion risk, while others have taken to social media to talk about Rae’s red carpet look.

To say that it’s causing a bit of discourse would be a total understatement, IMHO.

they will never make addison rae happen btw — َ (@ungodlywests) September 12, 2024

Addison Rae wants to be a campy princess so bad but the thing about them is that THEY wore the clothes and the clothes wears Addison — nena (@ariezmoon) September 11, 2024

I don’t want to see any hate on Addison Rae’s outfit I’m sure people said the same things about Brittney Spears during her peak #VMAs — Bama Chicks (@alabama_chicks) September 12, 2024

Addison Rae’s outfit is atrocious — Sailor Mars ✨ (@KayTriciaa) September 12, 2024

I may not understand addison rae’s outfit but she looks like she’s having the time of her life wearing it so good for her — Hannah Szymanski (@SzymanskiHannah) September 12, 2024

addison raes outfit is so bad it’s so cunt — rea (@TEENAGE1DR3AM) September 11, 2024

addison’s outfit is kinda cute but girl what is that top doing??? — marley (@grandesfolklore) September 11, 2024

Even if the internet is divided on Rae’s red carpet outfit, we have to respect her for taking a big fashion risk and honoring her favorite singers.