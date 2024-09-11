Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo

On VMAs night, one thing is clear: anything goes when it comes to the statement pieces. During this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, singer and influencer Addison Rae arrived at the VMAs wearing an outfit guaranteed to make all of us clench our Diet Pepsis.

Wearing a white tulle skirt and a satin under-wire bra and panties set, Rae’s outfit was definitely a head-turner. Inspired by Rae’s song “Diet Pepsi,” and as a tribute to Madonna’s iconic outfits, Rae’s couture-inspired outfit gave us 2000s pop star energy with a mix of ballerina-inspired motifs. NGL, good or bad, it’s iconic.

As Rae took over the VMA red carpet and spoke about her favorite pop icons (PS: she also shouted out Britney Spears, so perhaps she’s gunning for the role in the upcoming biopic) inspiring her look, the internet has been divided on Rae’s red carpet outfit. While the look is a bit unique, many fans think that Rae took it a bit too far outside of the box. But others believe that the haters just don’t see Rae’s vision. Similarly, many have applauded Rae for taking a massive fashion risk, while others have taken to social media to talk about Rae’s red carpet look.

addison rae\'s VMAs 2024 red carpet look
Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

To say that it’s causing a bit of discourse would be a total understatement, IMHO.

Even if the internet is divided on Rae’s red carpet outfit, we have to respect her for taking a big fashion risk and honoring her favorite singers. 

