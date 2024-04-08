These 2024 Solar Eclipse Memes Have Me CTFU

The big day is finally here, and no, I’m not talking about us being closer and closer to the release of The Tortured Poets Department. I’m talking about the solar eclipse! Make sure you have your protective eyewear ready because this is something you won’t want to miss.

On April 8, a total solar eclipse —the time when the moon passes between the sun and the earth and darkens the sky for a moment — will pass over North America. It is by far one of the coolest things you can see (only if you have the correct eyewear!), and it’s also one of the most talked about events on social media ATM.

The last solar eclipse occurred on August 21, 2017. You know, the one where Donald Trump looked up at the sky without wearing protective eyewear. Many people got the chance to watch that eclipse but for those who missed it, now’s your chance for a redo.

The total solar eclipse will be visible in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. They occur every 18 months (roughly), so it’s definitely an opportunity you don’t want to miss out on. There’s also some really cool astrological meaning behind this eclipse, so if that’s something you’re interested in, this eclipse probably holds some significant meaning for you.

Of course, with every big event comes lots of social media coverage, and right now, the solar eclipse is the star of the show. Your X/Twitter timeline is most likely full of solar eclipse content, and TBH, I’m not mad about it.

me staring at the solar eclipse waiting for my superpowers to activate#Eclipse2024 pic.twitter.com/AYZc9sRS6N — be (@bereborn_) April 8, 2024

POV: Me on April 9th when the world doesn’t end and I still have to go to work and pay taxes.

#Eclipse2024 pic.twitter.com/YPp0XFokzS — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧💀 (@TheUltronAi) April 8, 2024

When the Eclipse happens I’m playing Decode by Paramore on repeat — the elder emo (@theelderemox) April 6, 2024

Some of your Sesame Street favorites are gearing up for the eclipse too!

Good thing me can still enjoy cookies in the dark! 🍪🌑 #Eclipse2024 pic.twitter.com/nU3KanOzBU — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) April 8, 2024

Y’all, these are funny but please do not watch the eclipse without proper eyewear!

me blissfully staring at the sun whilst burning my retinas because i didn’t get eclipse glasses 😭😭😭 #Eclipse2024pic.twitter.com/A4xM856OUy — luca (@LucaGuadagnegro) April 8, 2024

remember to wear protective eyewear if viewing the #Eclipse2024 pic.twitter.com/Nqr7ExDy8J — Yippee-Aye-Oh K Y (@GoldenObsession) April 8, 2024

If you need me, I’ll be streaming “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” on repeat.