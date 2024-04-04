The Astrology Of The Upcoming Solar Eclipse Is *Wild*

April is a month that brings lots of rain, new beginnings, and endings. Whether you may be close to graduating or starting a new job, a whole lot is going on during this time of year — so setting aside moments to reflect and manifest your goals and aspirations is incredibly important, especially with the upcoming solar eclipse. But how can the cosmos help you, and what’s the astrological meaning of the April 2024 solar eclipse? Don’t fear, I’ll loop you in.

On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse (or the time when you see the moon pass between the sun and the earth and darken the sky for a moment) will pass over North America. It’s a pretty freaking cool thing to see, but it also holds a lot of spiritual meaning.

The total solar eclipse will be visible in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Plus, they occur every 18 months (roughly), so it’s a once-in-a-year (ish) opportunity. So, now that you’ve purchased some proper eyewear to watch the eclipse, it’s time to learn about the cosmic meaning of the event.

On April 8 at 2:21 p.m., EST, the next new moon will occur, and it’s the first of its kind since August 2017. This new moon phase represents the synergy between the sun and the moon, and will “symbolize new beginnings,” according to Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion.

But wait, what’s a new moon? New moons occur when the moon is directly between the sun and Earth; from the observer’s point of view, the two bodies share the same celestial longitude, a projection of Earth’s longitude lines on the sky. But, what creates the solar eclipse is that the moon will pass directly in front of the sun.

What does the New Moon in Aries have to do with the April 2024 Solar Eclipse?

Now that you know more about the total solar eclipse, it’s time you read up on the astrological meaning. Like all new moons, the one on April 8 will represent a fresh start and a chance to reset your intention. Also, the moon is located in the zodiac sign Aries, so you’ll likely feel a stronger sense of confidence when making a change or making a decision.

As a fire sign, Aries is recognized for leadership, passionate nature, and compassion. This only strengthens the themes of the new moon. All of this Aries energy circulating may present you with new opportunities and chances to make bold decisions, so trust your gut.

The total solar eclipse is a wonderful time for you to reflect on your goals, aspirations, and more. Take advantage of this opportunity, because there won’t be another one like this in the United States until 2044.