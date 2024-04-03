Embrace The Solar Eclipse Energy With These Journal Prompts

Time to purchase the cutest solar eclipse glasses you can find, because on Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse will pass over North America — the time when you can see the moon pass between the sun and the earth and darken the sky for a moment. (Just please, wear the proper eyewear when you do it.) But if going outside and seeing it isn’t your thing, or you’re looking to connect to this transit on another level, I suggest checking out these eight journal prompts for the April 2024 solar eclipse instead.

Total solar eclipses are visible from certain areas in the world once every 18 months (roughly), according to Space.com. So, if you reside in the U.S., Canada, or Mexico, congrats! The April 8 solar eclipse will be visible to you. As cool as it is to watch, the eclipse also welcomes a time for reflection, opening new chapters, and helps tie up loose ends by taking into account the things that no longer serve us happiness or peace, inviting closure.

If you’re an astrology girlie, you know how exciting this time can be. According to astrologer Susan Miller, “Eclipses are some of the most dramatic tools that the universe uses to get us to pay attention to areas in our life that need to change. They uproot us, surprise us, and get us moving.” So, what better way to take advantage of this opportunity than having some great journal prompts for the solar eclipse?

Well, the clock is ticking! Here are eight journal prompts for the solar eclipse.

What in my life is reaching the end or completion? Maybe you have a big assignment you’re finishing up, or you’re ready to end your relationship with somebody in your life. However big or small the situation, this prompt can help you lay out chapters of your life that are coming to a close, or, ones you want to come to a close. What is a new beginning I am looking forward to? Perhaps you’re starting a new job or entering post-graduate life (eek!), all exciting but scary things. However, take the time to focus on the positive aspect of this, and reflect on what you’re looking forward to. How does the darkness of the eclipse resonate with areas of my life where I seek clarity or illumination? Really take your time with this one. Dive deep! Where can I let go and trust the natural flow of life? Maybe you’re a big planner and have a hard time going with the flow (aka, me). Or, maybe you just need to be in control in most situations. Regardless of what it may be, try to reflect on areas of your life where you can let go and trust the universe. In what ways am I being called to change and grow in my life? Once again, don’t be afraid to get deep and truly reflect! Photo by picjumbo_com from Pixabay Where do I see myself in 18 months? Because the solar eclipse happens roughly every 18 months, take some time to set out goals and aspirations for yourself for the next one. This is a great way to manifest and reflect! How can I bring more wonder and appreciation into my daily life? It’s exciting to watch the eclipse because it happens rarely, but take this opportunity to find areas in your life where you can bring more appreciation and happiness into your day-to-day activities! How can I honor my past while moving forward with intention? Reflect on the interconnectedness of past, present, and future during an eclipse and relate it to your life. Work on recognizing areas where you can honor your past while moving forward with intention.

If journaling isn’t your thing, I still highly recommend reading these prompts and reflecting on them. You never know where it may take you!