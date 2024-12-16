Here’s What To Do If You Can’t Afford Holiday Gifts This Year

It’s December, which not only means that the end of the semester is near — after getting through the dreaded week of finals, that is — but it also means that the holiday season is in full swing. Regardless of what you celebrate, the holidays are a festive time when people come together, relish in the giving spirit of the season, and oftentimes buy each other gifts. But some years can be tougher than others for people in terms of being able to afford giving presents, whether it’s because of a recent unexpected expense, inflation hurting your wallet, the simple fact that you are a student living on a limited budget, or a different reason entirely that’s making finances a little tight this time of year.

While there shouldn’t be any shame in admitting that (because many people are in the same boat), you might still feel a little bit of pressure (or, TBH, a lot of pressure) when it comes to not being able to afford holiday gifts. Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean you still can’t show your loved ones that you care during this time of year.

Here are six things you can do if you can’t afford to holiday gifts this holiday season.

Be Honest With Your Loved Ones

One of the most important things you can do when you can’t afford to give gifts is to be straight up and tell the people close to you. They say honesty is the best policy, and this way, no one’s feelings will be hurt if you tell them ahead of time you aren’t doing gifts this year and why. Just explain your situation (however much you feel comfortable sharing). It may feel awkward, but you might be surprised to find out many people are or have been in the same boat — especially fellow students or recent grads. If they care for you, they will understand completely and not hold it against you. In fact, you may even inspire someone else to advocate for themselves in the same way.

Opt for an Experience Versus a Material Item

Choosing to gift an experience versus purchasing a material item ahead of time is another option to save money when buying gifts. Some activities are free (or discounted if you are a student) and you will likely get a good return on your purchase because you will be creating a memory for both of you to share. Some examples of experiences include going to a local show, going out for a morning coffee, or doing their hair or makeup for a special event.

These types of gifts show your friend that while you may not have money to buy a gift, you still want to show them generosity to demonstrate that you care about them. Keep in mind, it’s the thought that counts!

Set Up a Secret Santa or White Elephant Exchange With a Group of Friends

Secret Santa and White Elephant are both gift-exchange games that people use to spice up the gift-giving process among a group to make things more fun and spontaneous. Both games are good because you are only responsible for purchasing one gift instead of having to buy a gift for each person in the group. In Secret Santa, you anonymously and randomly get chosen to buy a gift for an assigned person. Based on what you know about them, you give them a gift you know they’d like, but the receiver doesn’t know who is getting them a gift, so it’s a guessing game on their part to find out who their Secret Santa was.

In White Elephant, you are arriving with a gift you bought ahead of time that could be given to anyone. Everyone draws a number (depending on how many people are playing) and that number determines the order in which you will select your present. Person 1 will open a present from the pile of gifts first and open it in front of everyone. Then Person 2 will either choose to steal the unwrapped present, or open a new present from the pile. Everyone from then on decides during their turn if they want to steal an unwrapped gift or open a new one. This continues with every player until Person 1 gets the chance to either keep what they have at the end or swap, since they didn’t get the chance to swap in the beginning. After that, the game is over.

Typically, participants in either game decided on a price limit ahead of time; this way, everyone knows around how much they should be spending on their gift. A lower price limit can be helpful if you don’t have a lot of money for gifts. You can also agree as a group to get exclusively “gag gifts” that aren’t meant to be taken seriously and are given solely for the sake of the gag. These types of gifts also tend to be cheaper and can be bought online or at a local dollar store.

Give Your Time to Volunteer

If you aren’t able to donate money, you could donate your time to helping someone in need. If there is a local organization that needs your help, you can offer your time to become a volunteer. Some examples of organizations and events that look for volunteers around the holidays include soup kitchens or holiday toy drives. If you’d like to give this volunteering time as a gift to someone special in your life, you can ask them if there is an event or organization that they support or are a part of that could use the extra hands. This small acts of kindness can go a long way, in making a huge difference in someone’s life.

DIY Your Gifts

If you do want to actually give the special people in your life a present, but can’t afford to go out and buy one, another option is to make the gift yourself. DIY gifts not only save you money, but they also serve as a fun activity to help you pass the time instead of going out (which can simultaneously help with saving money during the holidays). Whether or not you consider yourself to be artsy or a DIY girlie, there are tutorials online to help you step by step. Some examples of DIY gifts include photo boards, jewelry, accessories, interior design pieces, clothing items (if you know how to knit or sew), ornaments, flower pots, and more.

Remember Why You Celebrate in the First Place

The winter holidays aren’t just about gift-giving. If you identify with a religion, this could be a time of year to explore your faith as you celebrate this holiday season. Or, you can dedicate this season to cooking a meal or baking a treat for your family, listening to some holiday songs, watching a holiday classic you adore, or just spending time with those who are important in your life in any way, shape, or form — even if that means creating new traditions not centered around spending money.