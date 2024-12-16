Let’s be real, White Elephant gift exchanges can be chaotic, but they’re also some of the most fun you can have during the holidays. Whether you’re swapping gifts with your besties, your family, or your coworkers, there’s always that moment when someone unwraps the gift that everyone suddenly wants. The stealing, the plotting — it’s all part of the beloved tradition! But the catch: finding a gift that’s equal parts funny, creative, and within the budget is not always so easy, especially as a student.

That’s where DIY gifts come in clutch. They’re affordable, personal, and way more memorable than something generic off a store shelf. Plus, making your own gift adds a whole extra layer of thoughtfulness, and honestly, it can be a lot of fun. I know we’re all busy with finals, traveling, and work, but trust me, you don’t have to be a crafting pro to make something amazing.

Here are 15 TikTok-inspired ideas for some of the easiest and most creative DIY White Elephant gift ideas to make your present the star of the swap. Grab your crafting supplies, channel your inner Pinterest queen, and let’s get to work creating the gift everyone will be fighting to steal.

Coffee Bar In a Jar

@saltsistermoms DIY Coffee Bar in a Jar! ☕️✨ Perfect for holiday gifting, Secret Santa, or a white elephant gift exchange! 🎁❤️ Layer coffee syrups, mini coffee packets, and optional boozy treats like Bailey’s and/or Kahlua in a Dollar Tree jar. Top it off with a mini mug ornament and a fun tag! 🎉🎄 #DIYChristmasGift #Coffeegift #holidaygiftideas #whiteelephant #secretsantaideas #GiftInAJar #Coffeebarinajar @Torani ♬ Christmas – neozilla

Up first is a gift for the coffee lovers in the group! Fill a jar with coffee pods, sugar packets, mini creamers, and maybe even some marshmallows for a festive twist. It’s a simple, budget-friendly gift that’s bound to perk someone up — literally.

Gift Card Frame

Take the classic gift card and turn it up a notch with this creative DIY frame. It’s a fun way to make a practical gift feel more thoughtful, and the frame can double as a keepsake. Who wouldn’t want free money with a cute presentation?

Game Night In A Box

@the_bareback_contessa_ Welcome back to DAY TEN of 25 days of DIYs! We’re taking a bit of a departure today to talk CHRISTMAS GIFTS! My partner’s family has a VERY intense White Elephant gift exchange that I will be participating in for the first time this year. They are a family of board game lovers, so I figured why not put together a game night in a box, featuring Drawn Hungry! Drawn Hungry is a new board game that combines my love of cooking and entertaining. Players draw ingredient and meal cards. Each round, the Head Chef chooses a special occasion that each player must build a dish for from their cards. The winner of each round is chosen based on presentation, ingenuity, and the chef’s personal taste. My Game Night in a Box will feature the game, some notepads and pencils, and some snacks to Thank you, Jordan, for sharing @Jordan Mishra Johnson with me, and I can’t wait to bring my friends and loved ones together over dinner and games! #gifted ♬ origineel geluid – .⋆୨୧⋆.

This is the ultimate icebreaker gift for any White Elephant exchange. Toss in some affordable card games, dice, and a few snacks to create a fun-filled game night. It’s perfect for getting everyone laughing and bonding after the swap.

Gingerbread Lip Scrub

This sweet and festive lip scrub is an easy DIY that feels like a mini spa treatment. It’s a thoughtful gift for anyone who loves self-care or can’t resist gingerbread anything during the holidays (aka me). Bonus: It smells good enough to eat. (But please don’t!)

Candy Cane Body Scrub

If the gingerbread lip scrub had you intrigued, this candy cane body scrub might be right up your alley. It’s just as festive and fun to make, with peppermint essential oils that scream “holiday vibes.” Pack it up in a cute jar, and you’ve got a gift that’s practical, budget-friendly, and totally Instagram-worthy.

Cookie Jar

This classic DIY idea is always a hit. Layer the dry ingredients for a batch of cookie mix of your choosing, wrap it in some holiday-themed fabric or a festive ribbon, and add a handwritten recipe tag — and you’ve got a gift that looks good and tastes even better.

Scented Christmas Tree Ornament

Here’s a gift that combines festive vibes with functionality! These ornaments not only look adorable but also smell amazing, adding an extra touch of holiday cheer to any space. You can opt for using holiday-themed essential oils like peppermint or cinnamon to make them even more seasonal.

Candy Sled

What’s better than candy? Candy in sled form! This quirky and fun DIY idea is easy to make and perfect for anyone who appreciates holiday treats.

Brr Basket

Nothing says “holiday season” like staying warm and cozy, and this basket brings all the comfy vibes. Think fuzzy socks, a packet of hot cocoa, and maybe even a mini candle — all on a budget, of course.

Pipe Cleaner Flower Basket

Channel your inner cottagecore vibes with this whimsical gift! It’s colorful, creative, and totally unique, since you can customize the bouquet with any color combo you like. The handmade touch makes it a standout choice.

Snow Globe

DIY snow globes are always a solid choice. They’re simple to make and instantly bring that winter wonderland feeling. Plus, who doesn’t love a good shake-and-sparkle moment?

Blind Date With A Book

This literary gift is perfect for adding a thoughtful touch to the exchange. You don’t even need to buy a new book — just pick a favorite from your personal library, wrap it up, and make it special by adding a cute bookmark and a few fun stickers.

White Rose Bunny

This adorable DIY creation is equal parts cute and creative, and is guaranteed to bring a little charm and whimsy to the gift exchange. Let’s be honest — who can resist a bunny? Plus, the time and effort it takes to make this masterpiece might just crown you the unofficial winner of the night.

Knit Blanket

This cozy DIY gift will definitely be the most stolen item of the night. Nothing says “winner” like a chunky knit blanket that’s perfect for snuggling up during finals or a holiday movie marathon.

Festive Potpourri

@happycoffeeb3an A fun, inexpensive, and easy DIY Christmas gift — festive potpourri! 🌲 Dried fruit – Inused oranges, cranberries and apples 🌲 Clove 🌲 Star Anise 🌲 Cinnamon Sticks 🌲 Gift Bags 🌲 Fresh Rosemary 🌲 Natural Twine Rope 🌲 Stickers + Marker/Pen You can use a fresh cut fruit and bake them for 4 hours at 250° flipping them half way through or already dried fruit! I guessed with how much to use for each bag (I tried this out prior) but the clove can be powerful so I only used a teaspoon! #diychristmas#diygift#diychristmasgifts#giftideas#diygiftideas ♬ Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee

Fill the room with holiday cheer with this fragrant gift. It’s easy to make, looks amazing, and will keep the holiday vibes going long after the exchange is over.