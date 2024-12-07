Get Festive On IG Reels This SZN With These Holiday Songs

‘Tis the season to break out the holiday playlist! As we enter the festive season, holiday music takes center stage, brightening the cheerful atmosphere even more. It’s around this time when I hit pause on my usual playlists and dive into all my favorite celebrities’ holiday-inspired music and albums throughout December — and even some parts of November, because let’s be honest, it’s never too early to celebrate (Thankfully, none of my holiday faves infiltrated my Spotify Wrapped stats).

With so much holiday music at my disposal, it can be a challenge figuring out the right songs to post—especially for Instagram. Whether it’s finding the right holiday song to post while I’m spending time with friends and family, vlogging my holiday shopping for Instagram Reels, or just showcasing how I’m celebrating the season, having the perfect song to match the occasion is a *must*. If you’re someone who’s having trouble finding songs for your Instagram reels, fear not, bestie! I did a little digging and found 19 song ideas that are perfect for any holiday occasion you might have planned. Let’s get you on the right track!

“Santa Tell Me” – Ariana Grande

Starting this list off strong, I couldn’t help but include Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me.” The song is timeless and can fit any holiday post idea. The track is an added bonus from Grande’s 2014 Christmas Kisses EP and highlights the process of falling in love with someone while you’re not sure if they’ll commit to the relationship. The song begs Santa to be sure that the person you may have a crush on feels the same way you do, and it’s great for any situationship post or one with a new fling. Aside from the lyrics’ content, the song is a joyful and lively sound that may easily fit into any scenario.

“8 Days of Christmas” – Destiny’s Child

I had to include a throwback to brighten up the holiday vibe, and what’s better than a song from Destiny’s Child? “8 Days of Christmas” is a fun reference to the famous Christmas carol “Twelve Days of Christmas,” but in this track, Destiny’s Child celebrates all their significant other has done for them throughout the holidays. If you’ve been searching for a joyful R&B holiday-inspired song, look no further. Take a hint from Destiny’s Child when looking for a song to feature your own SO.

“Mistletoe” – Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber’s “Mistletoe” is another holiday favorite. This song always gives me Bieber fever, and what better time to be a fangirl than over the holiday season? “Mistletoe” serves as the lead single off of Bieber’s 2011 holiday album, Under the Mistletoe. The track is a classic love song about Bieber’s struggle to stop thinking about his true love throughout the holiday season, particularly his desire to be underneath the mistletoe with her. The song is a fun direct reference, whether you want to post you and your own true love underneath the mistletoe this season or simply want a nice way to acknowledge them.

“The First Snow” – EXO

As a K-pop stan, I would be doing a disservice if I didn’t include a few K-pop songs in the mix, and K-pop Christmas songs, particularly “The First Snow” by boy group EXO, hold a special place in my heart. The song first debuted as a b-side track on the group’s Christmas EP Miracles in December in 2013. Over the years, the song gained popularity on TikTok as a viral dance trend, bringing together older and newer K-pop fans. The song revolves around reminiscing over a loved one during the winter season, and I believe it would be a perfect tune to add to your next Instagram reel if you’re spending time with family, enjoying a nice moment with friends, or going out with your SO.

“is it new years yet?” – Sabrina Carpenter

Are you over the holiday season already? Would you like to just jump ahead to 2025? Sabrina Carpenter’s “Is It New Years Yet?” from her 2023 Holiday EP Fruitcake serves as a perfect song for your next holiday social media post. The track has an upbeat sound as the lyrics candidly discuss the frustration, loneliness, and boredom that comes with the holiday season when you don’t have someone to spend it with. Calling all hopeless romantics, this song is ideal for highlighting your self-care day or simply expressing your excitement for the new year!

“A Nonsense Christmas” – Sabrina Carpenter

“A Nonsense Christmas” is a Holiday remix version of Carpenter’s viral song “Nonsense” and was first featured as another track on her 2023 Holiday EP Fruitcake. The song takes a humorous approach to the lyrics from “Nonsense,” tailoring it to Christmas and the winter season in general. If you’re searching for a fun and flirty tune to spice up your Instagram feed, take a page from Carpenter’s book and use this one.

“Winter Wonderland” – Laufey

Laufey’s cover of “Winter Wonderland” brings back all the nostalgia of the classic track while introducing it to a new generation of listeners. The single highlights Laufey’s unique sound and serves as a gentle reminder to cherish the little moments the holiday season brings. This is a definite must-add to your next social media post!

“Christmassy!” – The Boyz

If you’re looking for a unique song to include in your next holiday social media post, “Christmassy!” by K-pop group The Boyz could be a fun choice. “Christmassy” was a special single released by The Boyz in 2020, and it’s a song dedicated to the group’s fanbase to express their heartfelt gratitude for staying by their side. But the meaning of the lyrics can also coincide with that of a love song, which is great if you’re looking to include this song in a post with your SO!

“Winter Things” – Ariana Grande

“Winter Things” is a whimsy single from Ariana Grande’s second Holiday EP, 2016’s Christmas and Chill. The song highlights going back to your younger years with your SO and enjoying the fun the season has to offer. If you’re looking for a song to play on your nights out this holiday season, I believe this one should be a must on your playlist.

“Beautiful Christmas” – Red Velvet, Aespa

Red Velvet and Aepsa, two girl group powerhouses, came together for a holiday collab? There’s no need to tell me twice; the song should definitely be added to your next Instagram post. The song is a lighthearted track that highlights all of the joy that the season can bring, as well as reminiscing over the entire year and making sure to spend time with loved ones. The song was featured on SM Entertainment’s 2022 holiday album, SMTOWN – 2022 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU PALACE. If you’re spending the holidays with friends, this song should definitely be considered as audio for your Instagram post.

“Sleigh Ride” – TLC

If you’re looking for a funky R&B holiday track that has added ’90s nostalgia, “Sleigh Ride” by the iconic girl group TLC is the perfect pick. Originally released in 1993 as part of A LaFace Family Christmas—a compilation album featuring artists from the LaFace Records label—the song captures the joy of the holiday season. With themes of spending time with loved ones and making the most out of the rest of the year, it’s a feel-good track that reminds us of love and happiness.

“Christmas Tree Farm” – Taylor Swift

“Christmas Tree Farm” by Taylor Swift is the perfect soundtrack for reminiscing about childhood Christmas moments and the festive joy of celebrating with loved ones. This 2019 single brings holiday cheer and can pair seamlessly with any festive Instagram post.

“Christmas Time is Here” – Vince Guaraldi

While the song is a little unusual to add to your Instagram post, I believe “Christmas Time is Here” is a beautiful and warm song to use as a background sound for future vlogs on Instagram reels. The song is most recognizable as a track featured in the Christmas film, A Charlie Brown Christmas. It’s a lovely song to add nostalgia this holiday season.

“Last Christmas” – Wham!

“Last Christmas” by Wham! is another holiday classic that you must hear at least once this season. The song lyrics are somewhat melancholy, representing a faded romance from the previous year and the hope of finding a new love for the current Christmas season. If you’re still reminiscing about a breakup or want to emphasize your newfound love this Christmas season, I recommend adding this song to any of your next social media posts.

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” – Brenda Lee

If you’re looking for a song to capture the entire vibe of the holiday season on social media, what better choice than Brenda Lee’s iconic “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” I think the song is an excellent way to give special attention to your family and loved ones this season, so if you’re looking for a song to pair with images and videos of the people you care about the most, this song should be at the top of your list.

“The B*tch who stole Christmas” – Boy’s World

Looking for a sultry, flirty vibe for your next Instagram post? Boys World’s “The B*tch Who Stole Christmas” is the perfect track. Even though the group disbanded in July 2024, their 2023 holiday single is on its way to becoming a timeless classic—especially in my book. This playful track captures the girls enjoying their spot on Santa’s naughty list, choosing to focus on love and fun this Christmas season. If you’re feeling bold and planning to post a holiday solo shot or Instagram Reel, this song will give you all the confidence you need to shine.

“Christmas Tree” – V

Originally created as an OST soundtrack for the 2022 Korean drama Our Beloved Summer, “Christmas Tree” was released on Christmas Eve by none other than V of BTS. The song is a beautiful ballad that reflects the plot of the show, which follows a couple who rediscover their love years later after a documentary they shot together in high school goes viral in the present. The lyrics reflect V’s love for his SO and his desire for her to stay by his side. The song is a sweet and calm melody to share while you cozy up with your true love this holiday season.

“Santa Baby” – Ariana Grande & Liz Gillies

A playful take on the classic holiday tune, “Santa Baby” by none other than Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies deserves to be played on your next Instagram post. This duet, featured on Grande’s holiday EP Christmas Kisses, showcases the chemistry of these real-life best friends. Whether you’re channeling your own holiday solo moment or looking for a flirty way to celebrate your Saint Nick (a.k.a. your SO), this track is the perfect song for the season!

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” – Mariah Carey