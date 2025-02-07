Whether you’re already attending a Historically Black College or University (aka an HBCU) or anxiously waiting to hear back from the ones you applied to, you know that being at an HBCU is so much more than just getting that degree. It’s stepping into a rich legacy of Black excellence, culture, and community. From unforgettable yard events, to joining a Divine Nine sorority or fraternity, to sitting in classrooms where your voice and experiences are prioritized, HBCUs are truly one of a kind.

But let’s be so for real: College can be expensive, and HBCUs are no exception. For many students, figuring out how to afford an HBCU education can feel overwhelming, especially with all the other college-related expenses that pile up.

The good news? There’s no shortage of scholarships made specifically for HBCU students, whether you’re just starting out or returning for another year. They’re here to help you thrive, not just get by, so you can focus on making the most of your college experience.

So, to help ease your scholarship search, here are 10 HBCU scholarships that every prospective or current student should know about. Whether you’re a freshman, transfer student, or upperclassman, there’s an opportunity here for you.

Scholarship Amount: $10,000

Application Due Date: Feb. 17, 2025

No need to brush up on your sports stats — the HBCU Week x NFL Scholarship is all about supporting your education, not your game-day knowledge. This $10,000 award can cover tuition, room, and board — aka the college essentials. To qualify, you’ll need to be a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident, maintain an unweighted GPA of at least 3.0, and demonstrate financial need. Even though the application is due in February, you have until April 11 to submit your HBCU acceptance letter.

Scholarship Amount: $10,000

Application Deadline: Feb. 7, 2025

For my tech girlies at HBCUs, the Splunk HBCU Academic Scholarship is here for you! This $10,000 award supports full-time undergraduate or graduate students pursuing tech-related degrees like computer science, cybersecurity, or UX/UI design. To qualify, you must attend an accredited HBCU, have a graduation date between Dec. 2026 and Aug. 2027, be 18 or older, and maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA.

Scholarship Amount: $1,000

Application Deadline: April 1, 2025

The HBCU Alum 2025 Scholarship is giving graduating high school seniors $1,000 to put toward their HBCU dreams. Whether it’s tuition, books, or even those sneaky college expenses like hotel stays for move-in day or the endless cleaning supplies you’ll need for your dorm, this scholarship can help lighten the load. To be eligible, you’ll need a minimum 3.0 GPA, plans to attend an HBCU in fall 2025, and a 500-word essay. BTW, don’t sleep on smaller scholarships like this — they can make a big difference in easing financial stress and helping you focus on what really matters: enjoying your first year of college. Every dollar counts!

Scholarship Amount: $10,000

Application Deadline: March 1, 2025

If you’re all about making a difference and tackling big issues like global health and vaccines, this one’s for you. The Sabin Vaccine Institute Scholarship is offering $10,000 to current HBCU students diving into public health or life sciences. To apply, you’ll need a 3.0 GPA, recommendation letters, a resume, your transcript, and a 500-750 word essay about your career goals and why vaccines matter. It’s a solid opportunity to fund your education and put your passion for public health into action.

Scholarship Amount: Full tuition and fees for two years

Application Deadline: March 14, 2025

The Hoffman Agency Scholarship is a game-changer for California community college students who are interested in transferring to an HBCU to study in the communications field. The scholarship covers tuition and fees, making it a perfect opportunity for students passionate about language, storytelling, and making an impact. To qualify, you need to be enrolled in a California community college during the 2024-2025 academic year, have an acceptance letter from one of the 30 HBCU partners in the California Community College Guarantee (CCCG), and plan to major in a communications-related field.

Scholarship Amount: Up to $15,000 ($7,500 per semester)

Application Deadline: April 25, 2025

A scholarship that also provides free mental health support for its recipients? Sign. Me. Up. The TMCF and McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden Scholarship offers up to $15,000 for tuition and fees, plus access to the Alkeme mental health app, curated by Black mental health pros. Open to full-time HBCU undergraduates with a GPA of 2.7 or higher, this scholarship is for students with financial need and leadership skills. To apply, submit a two-minute video sharing what unique passion drives your academic journey and how it’s shaping you as a leader.

Scholarship Amount: $10,000

Application Deadline: March 15, 2025

This scholarship isn’t just about funding — it’s about supporting future leaders in creating real change. If you’re passionate about equity and justice, the CBCF’s National Racial Equity Initiative for Social Justice Scholarship could be for you. This $10,000 award is open to HBCU students at all levels — undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral — pursuing degrees in fields like criminal justice, education, and civil rights. To qualify, you’ll need a GPA of 3.0 or higher, a commitment to social justice and community involvement, and strong leadership skills. Applicants must submit a personal statement, resume, transcript, and two recommendations.

Scholarship Amount: $2,000

Application Deadline: April 30, 2025

The Joshua David Gardner Scholarship awards $2,000 to U.S. citizens aged 17-25 who are admitted to or enrolled full-time at an accredited four-year HBCU. Applicants need a minimum 3.0 GPA and must be pursuing a bachelor’s degree. To apply, students must submit official transcripts, three letters of reference (including one academic), a completed application form, and a 500-word essay on the importance of participating in political and social change.

Scholarship Amount: Up to $10,000

Application Deadline: March 7, 2025

Last but definitely not least, the Coca-Cola Foundation First Generation HBCU Scholarship is here to support first-generation college students. This scholarship, in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), offers up to $10,000 to first-generation students attending TMCF member schools for the 2025-2026 academic year. To qualify, applicants must be graduating high school seniors with a GPA of 2.5 or higher, demonstrate financial need, and submit the 2025-2026 FAFSA. A two-minute statement video is also required, in which you’ll answer the prompt: “Tell us about a time when you succeeded or failed. What were your learnings from the experience?”

Whether you’re just starting your HBCU journey or already enrolled, these scholarships can help take some of the financial weight off your shoulders. From tuition to unexpected costs, every bit counts. Take the time to apply — you’ve got nothing to lose and so much to gain.