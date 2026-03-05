3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Have A Friends-To-Lovers Moment This Spring

Who doesn’t love a friends-to-lovers moment? In Signs Of The Times, Her Campus gets deep into all things astrology, zodiac, Tarot, and the cosmos. This time, we’re looking at which zodiac signs are most likely to turn friends to lovers this eclipse season.

If you’ve recently caught yourself staring at your best friend a little too long, just know: it’s not just you. It might be the cosmos. After all, every great rom-com starts the same way: “We’re just friends.” Cut to: accidental hand touches, lingering eye contact, and someone catching feelings first. And with eclipse season officially entering the chat, the universe isn’t interested in surface-level dynamics: She wants plot twists. She wants emotional clarity. She might even want a friends-to-lovers arc.

With the Lunar Eclipse in Virgo beginning on March 3, we’re officially in what I like to call: “Oh. So this is what we’re doing?” territory. Eclipses are linked to emotional clarity, bold realizations, and unexpected relationship shifts. Aquarius rules friendship and community. Virgo rules discernment and reality checks. So yes — platonic bonds suddenly catching feelings? On theme.

And with everything else happening astrologically right now (don’t worry, we’re getting there), the line between friendship and romance is thinner than ever. So, which zodiac signs are most likely to have a friends-to-lovers moment this eclipse season? I spoke to Lisa Stardust, an astrologer at the dating app Hily, to get all the tea — including how they can handle it without spiraling.

Aries

Small gestures are your secret weapon right now. This eclipse season isn’t about dramatic love confessions — it’s about intentional action. If you’ve been crushing on a friend, clarity is your move. Translation: ask what they’re looking for. Pay attention to the details. Make the effort count. “Express your openness and be empathic toward your loved ones,” Stardust says. “Ask the friend you are crushing on what they are looking for, and be attentive to their needs.”

And, of course, don’t be afraid to put yourself out there. “Don’t be shy about going on dates,” Stardust adds. “This eclipse serves as a great time to go to dinner or dance the night away! Trust the process when it comes to love and relationships. You are doing the work, and it will pay off.” Small, intentional gestures now can turn a slow-burn crush into something real — think thoughtful texts, remembered details, or just showing up consistently. In other words: subtle moves, big impact.

Leo

This eclipse shifts your focus from admiration to emotional security. Yes, you love love — but now it has to feel grounded, mutual, and sustainable. “Love will take on a nurturing and grounded tone during this season,” Stardust says. If a friendship is deepening, it has to feel emotionally safe first.

“Communication becomes crucial in navigating romance,” she explains, noting this is your chance to open up — just be mindful of letting insecurities lead the narrative. A connection can grow into something meaningful, but only “if emotional trust is already present.” In other words: don’t romanticize potential. Build something solid. Vulnerability doesn’t need theatrics — it just needs honesty.

Scorpio

You already live in emotional depth. This eclipse season is about stabilizing it. “Love takes a serene turn during the eclipses,” Stardust says, encouraging you to create deeper emotional connections — especially if a friendship has the potential to become more.

But clarity is everything. “Be careful with how you communicate. You don’t want to convey a false message or make a promise you cannot deliver on,” she advises. The goal now is to “nurture your passion with stability” and express yourself openly — but with care. Intensity is natural for you. Consistency is what builds trust.

Why does eclipse season feel so intense?

It’s not just the eclipses. It’s everything happening around them.

We’re in eclipse season — which is the era of timeline shifts and karmic pivots. Mercury retrograde in Pisces is pulling old emotions (and old connections) back into focus. Saturn entering Aries kicks off a 2.5-year identity reset. A rare Saturn–Neptune conjunction is forcing dreams to meet reality. Mars and Venus are both changing signs around the eclipses. And Jupiter stations direct on March 10, bringing momentum to areas of your life such as personal growth, beliefs, and emotional security. Yeah, it’s not just you — a lot is going on.

In astrology, this is what you’d call a reset window: Identity shifts. Friendship changes. Emotional clarity. “Meant-to-be” moments. Courage tests. So, if your friend suddenly feels like your future spouse, or the person you “don’t talk to anymore” is texting “I was just thinking about you,” or you’re seeing someone you’ve known for years in a completely different light — you’re not losing it. You’re just in eclipse season.

So, if it’s meant to shift, let it. If it’s meant to deepen, nurture it. If it’s meant to end, release it. But don’t pretend you don’t feel it — FWIW, this season is about clarity. And clarity is uncomfortable before it’s freeing.