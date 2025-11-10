If You’re One Of These 6 Zodiac Signs, Mercury Retrograde May Have Major Love Drama In Store

The cosmos is getting chaotic. In Signs Of The Times, Her Campus gets deep into all things astrology, zodiac, and the cosmos. This time, we are sharing the six zodiac signs whose love lives will be impacted most by the November 2025 Mercury Retrograde.

The November 2025 Mercury Retrograde is here, and our love lives are about to feel it. ICYMI, the infamous transit is back again for more, but who will be the most impacted? I asked an astrologer for all of the tea on whose love lives will feel the impact of Mercury Retrograde the most — and trust me, you’ll wanna hear it.

Occurring between Nov. 9 and Nov. 29, the Mercury Retrograde can impact a multitude of things, such as communication and decision-making. For those who are really into astrology, you may be aware that love lives can either be positively or negatively impacted due to the retrograde. Astrologer and host of The Astrology Table Podcast, Rachel Ruth Tate, has all of the juicy deets of who will be impacted — for better or for worse.

Whether you are an avid astrology follower or watch too many Zodiac-related videos on TikTok, the Mercury retrograde has been noted to alter one’s love and sex life — although it depends on what Zodiac sign Mercury moves through. “While Mercury is retrograde in Scorpio, some deep and intimate topics may come up — including fantasies,” Tate says. “While Mercury may not be the planet normally associated with sex, Venus and Mars get that distinction.”

With Mercury’s retrograde being in Scorpio, many people may become more comfortable in exhibiting their feelings in an authentic way. For instance, if you’re someone who prefers small talk with your partner, this may be replaced with a more direct and clear communication style. However, this period can also mean doing some investigative work in the DMs and breaking hearts in the process.

What Zodiac signs will be affected by the November 2025 retrograde?

According to Tate, there will always be the “make or break” vibe for romances during the Mercury retrograde — and this can apply to anybody! However, that can’t dispel who will be the most affected, according to the stars.

Sagittarius & Gemini If you’re a Sagittarius or Gemini, I hate to be the bearer of bad news: this retrograde won’t be as pleasant. Relationships will be tested, and your FWB situation may be headed to its last days. “For Sagittarians and Geminis, there may be a little bit more breaking up than breaking through in relationships,” Tate says. Cancer & Leo For the Cancers and Leos, there’s hope on the horizon. Instead of letting the retrograde downplay your feelings, this will be the perfect opportunity to explore your romantic tendencies and let your partner know about your true feelings. “Cancers and Leos are likely expanding romantic commitments and enjoying the fruits of time invested in partnerships,” Tate says. Taurus & Libra Like Cancers and Leos, Taurus and Libras are in for some upcoming excitement for November. Tate states, “Taurses and Libras are probably getting lucky in some form or fashion, which is always attractive to spouses and potentials!” If you’re feeling sexy and want to spice things up in the “hot and heavy” department or are ready to turn your situationship into something more serious, now is your chance!

Be warned: There might be an incoming “dry spell” too…

Tate also mentioned that Gemini, Sagittarius, Virgo, and Pisces might suffer from a dry spell of sex. Why? “They’re going to have too much on their plates to think much about their sex lives,” she says. “Patience and self-compassion can go a long way during a romantic dry spell.” The more you know, right?