Are you dating the “wrong” person? In Signs Of The Times, Her Campus gets deep into all things astrology, zodiac, Tarot, and the cosmos. This time, we’re looking at which zodiac signs are most likely to end a relationship during the 2026 Pisces New Moon

On March 10, the Pisces New Moon will bring a period of soft, romantic energy and emotional clarity. It’s a time to hit pause, reflect on your relationships, and really think about what’s working and what isn’t. This lunar cycle encourages trust, surrender, and a little spiritual reset, giving you the space and mindset to see your love life more clearly. Whether single or in some form of a relationship, this is a perfect moment to recognize patterns and decide if a connection is helping you grow or holding you back.

According to Hily Dating App astrologer, Lisa Stardust, this New Moon is also when some signs are more likely to let go of people who are just not right for them. Emotional clarity can spotlight which relationships are meaningful and which ones are simply taking up space. This time is about making room for people and experiences that align with you and the life you want.

During this lunar cycle, you might find yourself reflecting on your needs, setting boundaries, or even walking away from someone you’ve been holding on to. This can be the nudge to release what isn’t serving you and can help you to then make space for something so much better.

Stardust points out four zodiac signs who are especially likely to let go of the wrong person during the Pisces New Moon. Let’s dive in:

Megan Charles / Her Campus Media

Aries Whether you’re single or in a relationship, this period may encourage you to focus on your needs. “This is a time of self-focus if you’re single,” says Stardust. “If not, it may push you to forge new bonds or question whether your current relationship is still the right one.” According to Stardust, the Pisces New Moon is “generally a lucky time” for Aries — since you’re the first sign in the zodiac and thrive in a period of “firsts.” This kind of energy might make you want to abandon a current partner or situation in favor of something new, so pay attention to your dating life. “[Relationship] issues could come up, and separation is very possible during this transit,” she says. “Be especially mindful of what you say and do during this New Moon, with Mars in Pisces urging you to be more passive.” If your relationship has begun to feel a little stale, consider this a time to try something new first, before throwing it out altogether. “Trying new things together may also reveal whether this connection can still grow,” Stardust says. Gemini According to Stardust, “With public image as the main focus at this time, your relationship had better be up to par, or this may not be the right fit.” Geminis tend to thrive when their relationships feel stable and supportive, especially during periods of growth like this one. But if that’s not the case, it might be time to step away. “If your partner is being unreliable or embarrassing you in any way, it may be a good idea to put some distance between the two of you,” Stardust says. “[But], if you’re proud of your connection with someone, and they have proven themselves loyal, you can gladly consider keeping them around.” As your priorities start to sharpen, your feelings may become clearer as well. And since family and stability remain important themes, you may feel more motivated to actively pursue them. This New Moon drives the decisive energy and clarity that Gemini often crave when it comes to relationships and long-term goals. Virgo With your ruling planet in retrograde, conversations about the future of your relationship are already popping up. There has been a strong emphasis on partners in your life recently. Even if you’re single, you may find yourself thinking more seriously about what it would take to build a partnership with someone you can truly rely on. Stability is essential for Virgo, and anything that falls short may be too difficult to overlook. This New Moon can also bring hidden things to light. “You may have noticed secrets coming to the surface lately, with certain mysteries becoming much clearer,” Stardust says. “Hopefully, the people you keep closest are revealing whether their level of commitment truly matches yours, including any situationships.” She also says that “the New Moon may bring the clarity you need about who is truly worth keeping close.” So, don’t be afraid to trust your gut. Pisces This Pisces New Moon, according to Stardust, “is a period of letting go of what no longer serves you.” Because the Moon is occurring in your own sign, you might feel this energy more intensely than others. During this time, you may find yourself reflecting on what your future might look like moving forward, whether it involves a relationship or just a change in your own habits. When it comes to relationships, you may start questioning whether it is time to walk away, set firmer boundaries, or adjust your own habits to grow. “Maybe it means cutting the person off altogether, maybe setting hard boundaries with very clear deal breakers, or changing your own habits for self-improvement,” Stardust says. Additionally, with your ruling planet currently in retrograde, this reflective energy may feel even stronger, pushing you to reconsider patterns you don’t want to repeat with future partners. “With the New Moon and Uranus in Taurus forming an aspect, there are bound to be romantic surprises, many of which may push you to break free from circumstances that are no longer helping you grow,” Stardust says.

Why does the New Moon bring relationship clarity?

New Moons are often associated with fresh starts, reflection, and setting intentions for the upcoming astrological cycle. It pushes you to examine your relationships with a magnifying glass and find out whether that connection is supportive or holding you back.

Combined with other planetary influences, like retrogrades, it can shine a light on patterns, secrets, or mismatches that you may have otherwise been ignoring. This is truly a time that helps you see who deserves to stay in your life and who it might be worth it to release.