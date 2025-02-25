5 Women-Owned Sexual Wellness Brands That Are Changing The Game

Let’s talk about getting off — but in the most empowered way possible. Women-owned sexual wellness brands are here, and they’re not just about pleasure; they’re about being confident in your desires, embracing your body, and having fun while doing it. These brands are flipping the script on pleasure, with products made by women, for women (and everyone else who deserves some fun, TBH). So, what better way to celebrate than by putting our money where our values are and supporting some badass women entrepreneurs?

Did you know that women-owned businesses get way less venture capital funding than their male-led counterparts? This is exactly why sex toy retailers, such as Babeland and Good Vibes are eager to shine the spotlight on some game-changing women-owned brands this upcoming International Women’s Day. From sleek, aesthetic toys to vibrators you can wear as necklaces (yes, really), it’s time to level up your sex life, treat yourself like the queen you are, and support the incredible women who are changing the game in the pleasure industry.

So, whether you’re shopping for a new toy or are just looking to upgrade your collection, I got your back. I did my research (so you don’t have to) and let’s just say your next pleasure sesh is about to get a major glow-up. Here are five women-owned sexual wellness brands that you just can’t miss out on.

Coconu Coconu has hella options, but their lube lineup is def stepping up the game when it comes to pleasure. Keeping all the sensitive-skin girlies in mind, Coconu was co-founded by Sarah Belzer and Angela Warnick, set out to create a clean, non-irritating lube that won’t throw off your vibe. Whether you’re getting spicy with a partner or having a solo date night with your fave toys, their water-based coconut lube is here to keep things smooth, comfy, and oh-so-hydrating. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coconu® Organic personal care (@coconu) CalExotics Founded by Susan Colvin in 1994 as the first women-owned novelty company in the sex toys industry, CalExotics has been serving up pleasure and empowerment for 30 years — talk about iconic. Whether you’re a full-on pro or just dipping your toes into the world of toys, they’ve got everything you need to make your solo or partnered play next-level. So go ahead, bestie, treat yourself — because pleasure is self-care. Biird We’ve all been there — going to a sex toy site and feeling completely intimidated by the endless options. This is where Biird comes in. The Netherlands-based company, founded by Andrea Rey, is all about making pleasure feel less scary and way more fun. They create sleek, aesthetic toys so you can vibe out in style. Biird’s got your back with toys that make self-care feel cute, easy, and totes approachable. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Biird™ (@biird_co) Dame With a goal to address the gender pleasure gap, Dame was founded by sexologist Andrea Fine and engineer Janet Lieberman with a goal to make sure everyone’s pleasure is a priority. They’ve got super sleek and affordable toys that are all about empowerment, accessibility, and honestly, fun. Whether you want to spice up your sex life, or are just upgrading your toy collection, Dame is designed to make sure you’re getting the pleasure you deserve (because why settle for anything less?). Crave Ever wanted to wear your vibrator as a necklace? Crave’s got you! Founded by Ti Chang, Crave merges pleasure and fashion with its sophisticated and discrete pleasure products. Their sleek designs make it easy to incorporate a little extra oomph into your daily look, so you can take your pleasure with you wherever you go. Whether you’re treating yourself to some discrete self-care, or are just vibing with a piece of jewelry that holds a little surprise, Crave is here to make pleasure feel stylish, chic, and totally on-the-go. View this post on Instagram A post shared by CRAVE (@lovecrave)

Whether you’re adding to your collection or diving headfirst into the world of sex toys for the very first time, these women-owned brands are here to make sure your pleasure is always a top priority. Don’t settle for any toy — treat yourself to the best, because TBH, you deserve it.