7 Women Of Color Who Are Redefining The Wellness Industry

The wellness industry has grown substantially within the past few years, mainly due to its contributions to consumer awareness of mental health and well-being. The term “wellness” is marketable in ways that inspire people to build connections with their lifestyle choices and overall health, whether that’s trying out a new workout class or implementing supplements into their diet. With how fast the wellness space is growing, it’s important to note one factor that is still being addressed: lack of diversity.
Women of color are often overlooked due to how whitewashed the wellness industry has become. The undervalue of women of color not only becomes a problem for the industry, but it can also become a problem for its consumers, too.
With the industry being heavily female-dominated, it has created a positive space for women regarding reproductive and mental health, lifestyle, and overall wellness. And within the wellness community, there are so many women who are changing the game and challenging the perception of wellness — including what it’s “supposed” to look like. If you want to know who didn’t hold back and decided to showcase their love for helping others, here are seven women of color who are making their mark in the wellness industry.
- Beatrice Dixon
-
Dixon is the proud owner of The Honey Pot, which is a company that sells plant-based feminine hygiene products. A former pharmacy technician and Whole Foods buyer, Dixon decided to create The Honey Pot as a way to advocate for women’s vaginal health. From there, her company started to receive traction from many publications such as Elle and ESSENCE, and many of The Honey Pot’s products are sold at well-known retail stores like Walmart and Target. Along with educating females about feminine health, Dixon also donates 2% of sales to charitable organizations to help educate those who were born with vaginas about vaginal care.
- Christina Rice
-
From a certified yoga instructor to becoming an outstanding businesswoman, Rice has used her wellness journey to create OMNoire, a platform that is dedicated to celebrating the well-being of women of color. The brand offers luxury retreats and it thrives to connect women from all around the world emotionally. At the retreats, Rice hosts many themes such as trauma healing and fitness.
- Jessamyn Stanley
-
Identifying herself as a “queer femme”, Stanley has used her platform to create a safe space meant for plus-sized women. As a body positivity advocate and yoga teacher, Stanley implemented a philosophy that yoga is more than just a “workout”, and that it’s more about challenging the dark areas in one’s life and being able to fight through the pain.
- Tabitha Brown
-
Known as “America’s Mom”, Tabitha Brown has promoted wellness throughout various forms of her career, and she has been outspoken about her own issues with her physical health. Most of her work has been dedicated to vegan advocacy, her haircare line Donna’s Recipe, and her Emmy-award-winning children’s show Tab Time. Brown thrives on positivity and self-care, and she also advises her audience that wellness starts with you and that we are our body’s first advocate.
- Stephanie Lee
-
Stephanie Lee is the AANHPI founder of self-care brand selfmade. Launched in 2019, selfmade offers science-backed skincare products designed to foster self-connection, including the Secure Attachment Comfort Serum+ and True Grit Resilience Scrub. Lee’s mission is to redefine beauty by making self-worth and mental wellness integral to self-care, especially for women of color.
- Massy Arias
-
Celebrity fitness coach and motivational speaker Massy Arias became recognized for detailing her depression journey and inspiring others to incorporate fitness into their lives. Born in the Dominican Republic, she uses her ethnicity to promote her mission and help those feel comfortable in their own skin.
- Shontay Lundy
-
Lundy is best known for her advocacy for sun safety among people of color, and because she was heavily reliant on her message, she created her company called Black Girl Sunscreen. The purpose of Black Girl Sunscreen is to provide a reliable sunscreen for melatonin skin. The company sells products that are exclusive to all genders, including children. Lundy’s products are also meant to help Black women feel cherished with their skin type.