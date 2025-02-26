7 Women Of Color Who Are Redefining The Wellness Industry

The wellness industry has grown substantially within the past few years, mainly due to its contributions to consumer awareness of mental health and well-being. The term “wellness” is marketable in ways that inspire people to build connections with their lifestyle choices and overall health, whether that’s trying out a new workout class or implementing supplements into their diet. With how fast the wellness space is growing, it’s important to note one factor that is still being addressed: lack of diversity.

Women of color are often overlooked due to how whitewashed the wellness industry has become. The undervalue of women of color not only becomes a problem for the industry, but it can also become a problem for its consumers, too.

With the industry being heavily female-dominated, it has created a positive space for women regarding reproductive and mental health, lifestyle, and overall wellness. And within the wellness community, there are so many women who are changing the game and challenging the perception of wellness — including what it’s “supposed” to look like. If you want to know who didn’t hold back and decided to showcase their love for helping others, here are seven women of color who are making their mark in the wellness industry.