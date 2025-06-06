These 4 WLW Sex Positions Pleasure Both Partners

Top, bottom, switch, pillow princess? The labels are fabulous, but at the end of the day, a lot of us just want one thing: a position where both people are actually feeling it. And when you’re getting some hot and steamy action, sometimes those perfect WLW sex positions can be hard to find. So if you’re a giver who also wants to take it like a taker (shout out service tops), this is the article for you.

Thankfully, queer sex comes with a major perk: no one hands you a boring script on how things are supposed to go. You make the rules, and you get to play the game however the hell you want. It’s all about using connection, creativity, and communication to make sure that you and your partner are having the best time possible. So naturally, there is lots of time to give or receive that solo attention, but sometimes you want to switch things up.

There are endless ways to make your partner scream your name, but sometimes it’s hard to put your finger on (pun intended) that perfect position that gives both partners the stimulation they crave. That’s why I’m breaking down a few go-to moves where everyone gets in on the fun.