These 4 WLW Sex Positions Pleasure Both Partners

Top, bottom, switch, pillow princess? The labels are fabulous, but at the end of the day, a lot of us just want one thing: a position where both people are actually feeling it. And when you’re getting some hot and steamy action, sometimes those perfect WLW sex positions can be hard to find. So if you’re a giver who also wants to take it like a taker (shout out service tops), this is the article for you.
Thankfully, queer sex comes with a major perk: no one hands you a boring script on how things are supposed to go. You make the rules, and you get to play the game however the hell you want. It’s all about using connection, creativity, and communication to make sure that you and your partner are having the best time possible. So naturally, there is lots of time to give or receive that solo attention, but sometimes you want to switch things up.
There are endless ways to make your partner scream your name, but sometimes it’s hard to put your finger on (pun intended) that perfect position that gives both partners the stimulation they crave. That’s why I’m breaking down a few go-to moves where everyone gets in on the fun.
- Lotus
The lotus position is made for passionate lovers. It’s a great option for those who love hugs, kisses, and intimate sex. To achieve this position, one partner sits on the bed with their arms supporting from behind and legs sprawled out in front. The other partner sits in their lap with legs wrapped around their waist. From there, you can take it up a notch with some steamy tribbing (rubbing vulvas together) or introduce a double dildo for even deeper connection.
- Over & Under
The “under” partner will get on their hands and knees, facing their partner’s genitals. They can stimulate their lover orally, with fingers, or with a toy! The “over partner” is on their knees, and they can reach over and stimulate the partner from above with a hand or toy. This position is a classic that offers a lot of room for creativity.
- Strap-in
Using a strapless strap-on, or as we like to call it, a strap-in, is a surefire way to give both partners the stimulation they crave. A strap-in has a dildo for the recieving partner, as well as one that stimulates inside of the giver’s vagina or anus, plus either can be vibrating! OK, this one’s a bit of a cheat, because you can pair a strap-in with any of your favorite positions, and easily mix and match between vaginal and anal penetration. (I recommend trying this one in the doggy-style position, BTW)
- Lazy 69
You know and love the classic 69, but someone is always stuck getting an unsolicited ab workout. In Lazy 69, you have all the benefits of 69 without feeling like you hit the gym. This position is 69, but on the side. Each partner pleasuring each other orally, resting their head on their partner’s thigh for extra support. No neck pain, and more hands available for stimulation!