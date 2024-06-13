Diving Deep Into TikTok’s “Blue Mind Theory”

Ever have one of those days where everything just seems to be falling apart and you just want to escape and reconnect with nature? Maybe there’s some drama among the besties or your ex just hard-launched their new partner, but whatever it is, it has got you down bad in the blues. And believe me, I have those days too. However, here’s the thing: feeling blue might actually be a good thing for you.

“Have you ever wondered why you seem to feel better when you’re near the ocean?” asked TikTok creator Ronja Edsmo. According to Edsmo and countless other commenters, being around water is the ultimate way to de-stress. This is thanks to her “Blue Mind Theory,” which suggests that water helps reduce anxiety, makes you feel grounded, improves sleep, and enhances your overall well-being.

It’s seriously a great feeling when sweating it all out in an exercise or even pouring our hearts out in a journal. But if you’re craving real rejuvenation, it’s time to head to the water. So, say goodbye to those stressful days and dive into TikTok’s viral “Blue Mind Theory.” Absolutely embrace the calming vibes of the ocean, lake, or even a pool, and let the water work its magic on your mind and soul.

What is the “Blue Mind Theory?”

The best way to describe it is that dreamy, serene feeling you get when you’re lounging by the ocean, floating in a pool, strolling along a river, or simply staring at a lake. Lately, “Blue Mind Theory” has been all over social media, but did you know it actually traces back to marine biologist Dr. Wallace J. Nichols in 2015? In his best-selling book, Dr. Nichols found that being around water can totally zen you out and put you in a super chill, meditative state. Whether it’s a beach day, a quick dip in the pool, or just 20 minutes near a fountain or river, this “blue mind” vibe can boost your mood and leave you feeling way happier and more uplifted.

Hydrate Your Mind With H2O.

The next time you need a mental refresh, try soaking in some blue. Imagine chilling by a sparkling lake or listening to the soothing sounds of ocean waves and rushing river streams. These tranquil, watery vibes are amazing for melting away your stress levels and hitting reset. Just let the blue waves guide you, and H2Go to the beach immediately! Whether it’s a beach trip with friends or a solo walk by the water, immersing yourself in these serene, blue environments can provide the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle.

It Ain’t Easy Being Green… I Mean Blue.

So, how can you really get into this “blue state?” The secret lies in finding any body of water. Whether it’s a lake, pool, or river, spending time by the water offers amazing benefits like fresh air, sunshine, and maybe even a cool breeze. These chill vibes will definitely help you unwind. Sure, lounging by the Caribbean sounds dreamy (and totally IG-worthy), but you can achieve similar relaxation right at home. Head to a local lake, dip your toes in a nearby pool, or even take a stroll by a river. And if you can, jump in for a swim! It’s the perfect way to swim away your stress and emerge refreshed.

Ready to dive into a peaceful state of mind? Grab your swimsuit, call your friends, and make a splash with the Blue Mind Theory. You deserve this mini mindfulness getaway, so soak up the sun and let the water absolutely wash away any of your worries.