I Tried the Viral 3 A.M. Hwachae Drink, & I Have Some Thoughts

Last night, I woke up at 3 a.m., dehydrated. Instead of just grabbing my water bottle from the nightstand (being the chronically online person I am), I decided to head downstairs and whip up my favorite hydrating hack, hwachae. It’s basically like a mini party in a glass, and this fruity refreshment is the ultimate TikTok drink craze that’s 100% worth the hype.

Hwachae is a traditional Korean drink that’s as fun to make as it is to drink. It’s a blend of your favorite fruits — think juicy watermelon, sweet strawberries, or tangy citrus — mixed with a fizzy soda, or some sparkling water, as well as ice. It’s like sipping on a refreshing fruit salad that’s guaranteed to delight your taste buds. And the best part? I love how super customizable it is. If you’re craving something sweeter, just add a drizzle of honey or a splash of fruit syrup. Want to make it even more refreshing? Toss in some fresh mint leaves for a burst of cool flavor.

So, next time you’re feeling dehydrated in the middle of the night, why not treat yourself to a bowl of this hydrating delight? In just 15 minutes and with a handful of ingredients, you can turn your night around with this new pink drink. Trust me, I tried it, and I’m actually obsessed with the delicious taste.

What is Hwachae?

Imagine indulging in a drink that’s as refreshing as it is beautiful. Hwachae (화채) which translates to “flower water,” is a delightful Korean fruit punch. Typically, hwachae combines the juiciness of watermelon and an array of fresh fruits, all soaked in a luscious blend of fruit yogurt pudding, strawberry milk, and a fizzy carbonated beverage. Even though hwachae doesn’t actually contain real flowers, you’ll experience a burst of flavors that instantly refreshes and revitalizes you with every sip.

How do you make Hwachae?

If you’re looking for a refreshing, fruity pick-me-up to start your day, hwachae actually might be the best answer. While the fruit punch might have a lot of ingredients, its 15-minute prep time is seriously a win.

Start by grabbing a mix of your favorite fruits — like watermelon, strawberries, grapes, dragon fruit, mango, assorted berries, kiwi, pineapple, banana, and peaches — and chop them into bite-sized pieces before tossing them into a large pitcher. Next, pour in a creamy, sweet liquid base like Nesquik Strawberry Milk or a Starbucks Pink Drink. Then, add a fizzy drink of your choice (Ginger Ale, Sprite, Starry, or sparkling water) to give your hwachae a refreshing sparkle with every sip. Lastly, stir in some ice, jelly cubes, or popping boba for a fun texture that makes your drink as fun to look at as it is to taste.

Does Hwachae actually make you hydrated?

So, is hwachae really your hydration secret? Packed with hydrating ingredients like watermelon, it can offer some natural hydration and sweetness. After an intense workout or a long, hot day on campus, hwachae is the ultimate refreshment. This vibrant Korean fruit punch is not just delicious, it’s loaded with vitamins like Vitamin C from fresh fruits and the hydrating magic of sparkling water.

For me, trying out this TikTok viral drink was definitely worth discovering an extra hydration hack. With its sweet taste and fresh ingredients, hwachae takes refreshment to a whole new level. So, why not treat yourself to this summer’s latest fruity drink? I’m already making a few small batches to keep in my fridge.