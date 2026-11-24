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Black Friday has a reputation: 4 a.m. alarms, elbowing strangers over a waffle maker, and a cart full of things you swore you needed until the credit card statement shows up. And somewhere along the way, it stopped being a day and became a whole season — with “early access” deals in October, promo emails clogging your inbox for two weeks, and a countdown timer that makes a $20 lip gloss feel like a life-or-death decision. But despite the madness, Black Friday is the day to treat yourself. And for the Her Campus wellness team, they’re taking the day as permission to indulge in self-care.

With new Black Friday deals constantly showing up, it can be hard to figure out what’s worth buying. And when it comes to things like wellness and self-care, popular trends on social media can definitely influence what’s on your wishlist. So, if you’re looking for some wellness inspo to add to your cart, then look no further. I asked the Her Campus wellness team what’s on their Black Friday wishlist.

From skin care essentials to wellness tools you’ve never even thought of, the Her Campus wellness team is focused on personal care items that actually work. After all, they’re the ones writing the articles — so they do know a little something about wellness.

So, without further ado, here are the picks on their wishlist this Black Friday.

lush Lush Mindful Moments Set ($89) “I’m trying to take better care of myself. I feel like getting products that I’m excited to use — such as new soaps and face masks — will make it easier for me to stay consistent with a self care/nighttime routine.” — Grace Tran, University of Houston See On Lush

Zmarthumb Cervical Neck Pillow ($26) “I was waking up with neck pain about a week ago and had to change my sleeping habits. However, for my neck not to hurt when I wake up, I have to be in a really specific position. So I’m hoping the pillow will help.” — Aleyni Ramos, University of Central Florida See On Amazon

LHYILSWQ Acupressure sandals ($33) “I’m a runner, so I’ve been wanting a pair of these for a minute! And not only are they really great for increasing blood circulation, relieving muscle tension, and stimulating nerves, but they’re also very pretty to me. (LOL.)” — Julianna Marie, Wellness Editor See On Amazon

Beauty of Joseon Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum ($12) “I’m adding the Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum to my cart, because eye care is a huge part of my wellness routine. Taking care of your skin is essential to get the perfect beat, and the eyes are where I start.” — Danielle Cox, Pace University (aka, me!) See On Amazon

Wellness doesn’t have to look like a face mask and a green juice. For our team, it’s good sleep, a strong run, and eye care that might finally fix the dark circles. Nobody’s chasing the biggest discount — they’re buying the thing they’ll use, which might be the best Black Friday strategy there is.

