If Hailey Bieber is going to do one thing for her birthday, it’s launch an incredible collection with rhode — and for her 30th, she’s going all out. On Nov. 16, rhode announced a new, limited-edition capsule collection that includes a new Pocket Blush, Peptide Eye Prep, Peptide Lip Boost, Snap-On Lip Case, a Carry Case, and even rhode’s limited-edition HB Windbreaker jacket. (Yes, you read that right: a rhode jacket. I’ll take 10!)

This capsule marks rhode’s fifth birthday collection, a tradition Bieber takes seriously. Over the past five years, rhode has released several limited-time variants of popular rhode products (like the Peptide Lip Tints and Peptide Lip Treatments) to celebrate founder Hailey Bieber’s birthday. But Bieber’s 30th birthday collection is the first time the brand has released apparel — and if you’re looking to get your hands on the windbreaker, you’re not alone.

Inspired by Bieber’s cool-girl streetwear style, rhode’s HB Windbreaker ($148) is oversized, comfy, and easy to throw on and go. The jacket also features a neutral, wearable colorway, with navy nylon on one side and grey fleece on the other. So cute, and so Mrs. Bieber.

While the collection was announced on Nov. 16, that doesn’t mean you can get your hands on the drop right away. Starting on Nov. 20, the HB Windbreaker will be available for pre-order only — so you might have to wait a little longer than usual to wear it. (However, something tells me that it’ll be so worth it.)

In the meantime, fans of the brand can shop the entire birthday collection on Nov. 20, exclusively on rhode’s website. Along with the HB Windbreaker, the collection also features two limited-time shades of the mini Pocket Blush ($16) — Baldwin (Berry Rose) and Tucson (Rich Burgundy), both of which have a velvety matte finish — as well as a limited-edition Peptide Lip Boost ($23), which is a shimmery sheer pink with a cherry vanilla cola scent. rhode is also releasing The Birthday Set ($55), which includes both shades of Pocket Plush and Peptide Lip Boost in Cherry Vanilla Cola.

Finally, the collection also features new variations of the Peptide Eye Prep ($25) — released in two birthday-exclusive navy styles: r icon and heart eyes — and the Snap-On Lip Case ($46), as well as a new Carry Case ($38), which is a structured, navy travel pouch.

Will the rhode 30th birthday collection restock?

Based on previous drops, a restock looks pretty unlikely for the 30th birthday capsule. In the past, rhode has confirmed that limited-edition drops — including birthday collections — are strictly limited-edition and do not return once they sell out. Still, rhode has previously brought back fan-favorite products and given them a spot on the permanent rhode lineup — so, you never know. Happy birthday, Hailey Bieber!