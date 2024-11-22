Wellness Pairing Is TikTok’s Newest Hack, & Here Are Some Ideas On How To Double Up

Anytime you hop on TikTok, I bet you see at least one self-care tip, save it in your favorites folder for you to eventually try later (I am so guilty of that). Don’t feel ashamed, though, because some of these routines can be a lot: 10-step skin care routine, 30-minute meditations, yoga and pilates at 5 a.m. It just continues forever. Immediately shoving all of these tips and tricks into your day can make it even more overwhelming, so why not double up on these tips and tricks? Enter, wellness pairing.

OK, yes. It may sound more stressful at first, but doing so can be the most efficient yet relaxing way to do all the well-deserved self-care that has been patiently waiting on your list. ICYMI, TikTok has been raging about the trendy idea of pairing different self-care tips that can make your routine less chaotic. It doesn’t sound like the “perfect” routine at first, but once you start, you may not go back. Babes, let me introduce you to the genius idea of wellness pairing.

Other than sounding like a delightful wine and cheese combo (I swear, that was the first thing I thought of when I saw “pairing”), wellness pairing is exactly as it sounds. You just commit to just two habits that you can do simultaneously. This ensures your routine doesn’t go on for days as you’re just trying to calm down. One example is listening to a podcast while going for a walk. Your day can be so much easier by pairing them together — what a multitasking icon!

10 Wellness Pairing ideas:

Now, you may need other ideas for some sweet, sweet pairings (I am still thinking about the wine and cheese). So, here are 10 wellness pairings that are definitely better together.

Journaling + soft music Journaling can be more effective with instrumental or calming music to fit the self-reflective vibe. Meal Prep + watching your favorite show Cooking is great, but watching your favorite show at the same time? Golden. Face Mask + reading Reading is relaxing so why not relax further with a face mask? You don’t need to move much which is a plus! meditation + sunset While your day is ending, have a meditation session to soak in the rays and reflect on your day. yoga class + spending time with a friend Your schedule might be packed but creating a space for your daily yoga and a friend can make the experience more heartwarming and memorable. @yunita_ekass Feeling happy #yogaclass #basicyoga #yogaoutfit #yogasurabaya ♬ Collide (sped up) – Justine Skye walking outside + listening to a podcast Taking some time to get some steps in can help you easily catch up on the latest episodes of the podcast you have been dying to listen to. Eating meals + phone downtime Eating should be exactly that. This is a time to enjoy getting your energy back while letting your brain relax from the worries behind the blue-lit screen. Taking a bath + healing frequency As you soak in the suds, soak in the healing frequencies that will transport you to another timeline. Perfect stability. Stretching + sunrise Every morning, we all need to move our bodies. Take the time to open the blinds and stretch in front of the sun! sauna + breathwork Relaxing in a sauna sounds divine. Close your eyes and focus in on your breathing and how your body is feeling.

While trying out some of these pairings, you’ll have no trouble maximizing your time while achieving the best results with little to no effort. Be kind to yourself through this process! Start with baby steps. All good things take time – and you deserve all the time to make your routine the best for you.