4 Ways To Connect With Your LDR This National Couple’s Day

With National Couple’s Day coming up on Aug. 18, I want to give a little love to all the long-distance couples out there. As a long-distance girl myself, I’ve found that being so far apart comes with some high highs and low lows. Whether you’re freshly long-distance or have been doing it for a while, these practical ideas can help you turn the challenges of LDRs into opportunities for deeper connection.

Even couples who normally communicate well in person may struggle once the distance kicks in: phone calls can feel awkward, texting might lose its spark, and missing physical closeness can take a toll. It can be a confusing shift, and not many people talk about these changing feelings or how to improve them. But the key to making long-distance work isn’t just communication — it’s intentional communication. It’s about putting in effort and getting creative with how you show up for your person.

The truth is, distance can teach you so much about yourself and your partner that closeness can’t. These strategies are designed to help long-distance couples connect in meaningful, consistent, and even fun ways — even if it’s not IRL. So, without further ado, here are four ways to connect with your LDR this National Couple’s Day.

The Question Calendar When you don’t have much new to share day-to-day, phone calls can start to feel repetitive. A “Question Calendar” gives you a fresh conversation prompt every day, ranging from silly to serious, that helps you reconnect and learn more about each other. You can make your own apps like Canva, or just jot down a list of open-ended conversation starters in your notes app. Need inspiration? Try pulling questions from card games like We’re Not Really Strangers or browsing online icebreakers. It’s a small effort that can lead to much richer conversations. Daily NYT Games If you and your partner are juggling time zones or busy schedules, playing the New York Times Games (like Wordle or Connections) together can give you a shared daily moment without needing to block off a full hour of time. It’s quick, it’s fun, and it builds a habit of daily connection, even on hectic days. Spec ops If you want to surprise your partner without breaking the bank, try a “Spec Ops” approach. Recruit local friends to deliver small gifts like flowers, snacks, or handwritten notes. It makes the surprise feel more personal (and less expensive than app deliveries), and it adds a layer of fun and creativity to your relationship. If you don’t have any agents in your pookie’s area, apps like DoorDash, Uber Eats, or flower delivery services can do the trick. Add in a note or an inside joke, and it’s equally personal. Book Clubs Reading each other’s favorite books is a long-distance activity that never fails. It gives you something to look forward to at the end of the day and leads to the best conversations. What do you think the character will do next? What conspiracy theories do you have about the book? These can last hours and help form new bonds when miles apart. Not into books? Try podcasts, TV shows, albums, or movies. Anything you have a mutual interest in. Right now, my partner and I are reading all of the Sarah J Maas books (he’s currently on House of Sky and Breath, I’m currently lapping him) and watching Phineas and Ferb.

Long-distance relationships can feel overwhelming at times, but with a little intention and creativity, you can turn the hardships into opportunities to have fun. These ideas are here to help you and your partner stay close, stay curious, and find joy in the process. Whether you’re navigating distance for months or years, the effort you put in now can strengthen your bond in ways that last long after you are in the same place.