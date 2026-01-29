Skip The Roses & Try These Queer Sex Positions Instead

Valentine’s Day is coming — and hopefully, so are you… and your partner. With Feb. 14 quickly approaching, it’s time to get your plans in order: where you’re headed, who you’re going out with, and — if you’re feeling freaky — which new sex positions you’re trying out.
For queer couples, finding positions that prioritize both parties’ pleasure is important: Sure, you can totally get off on watching your partner experience the Big O (or “The Pinnacle,” if you’re a Bridgerton stan), but Valentine’s Day is all about spreading the love. So, I’ve rounded up five queer sex positions that are sure to satisfy both partners. (You’re welcome, BTW.)
These positions are universal for couples regardless of what’s below the belt. And while sex looks different for everybody, remember that not all sex involves penetration — things like mutual masturbation and oral sex can be just as fulfilling (pun intended) as P-in-V sex. So, for some of these positions, I recommend amping things up by introducing sex toys like a vibrator, anal plug, dildo, or strap-on.
Once the dinner reservations are set, the spicy texts are sent, and the sexual tension has reached its boiling point, get ready for the main event this Valentine’s Day. Here are five Valentine’s Day sex positions for queer couples to try.
- Mutual masturbation
Mutual masturbation is hot, and it’s one hell of a treat for both partners. To do this, one person straddles the other, as the other partner lies underneath and enjoys the view (just like the cowgirl position, but without penetration). From there, both partners pleasure themselves with their own hands or favorite sex toys — this works particularly well with a vibrator.
- Dinner for two
Who doesn’t love a little bit of 69-ing? In this position, both partners align themselves so one person’s mouth is near the other’s genitals (typically, one partner lies on their back as the other climbs on top, straddling their partner’s head). Once in position, both partners pleasure each other orally until satisfied. Who needs dinner, anyway?
- Spider
This position is versatile AF. To start, both partners sit on the bed with their feet planted, facing each other with their genitals touching (or with the penetrating partner entering) as they lean back on their hands. From there, both partners can bump and grind against each other until climax.
- On the pedestal
Body worship fans, this one is for you. To engage in some mutual pleasure, have one partner stand with their foot propped up on a sturdy, elevated surface (like a chair or step stool) as the other partner sits or kneels underneath, with their face level with the other’s genitals. From there, they can pleasure the standing partner orally, while using their hands — or a toy — to touch themselves at the same time. Hot.