There’s No Such Thing As “TMI” With These Raunchy Questions To Ask Your Besties

If you’re reading this, then you’re probably at a girl’s night that’s lacking spice, and you quickly searched up “fun spicy questions to ask your friends” and pressed on the first link that popped up. No hate — we’ve all been there. And as the “hypothetical friend” (the friend designated to ask tons of random hypothetical questions in times of boredom), trust me when I say that the pressure to come up with fun questions to ask at a GNI is real. Luckily, I’ve got 60 unhinged dirty questions to ask your friends about sex — because I know you need them.

It gets even harder to come up with fun questions when you know practically every single thing about your friends: “Who was your childhood celeb crush?” Justin Bieber. “What’s your fave position?” Cowgirl. Been there, asked that. And it seems like every website or Reddit post suggests the same generic (and vanilla) questions. But… what if I told you that I’ve come up with 60 unhinged spicy questions to ask your friends that you’ve def never heard before?

From hypotheticals that make you feel like you’d rather scoop your eyeball out with a rusty spoon than answer, to questions that get deep and dirty about what turns you on most, I’ve compiled a list of 60 absolutely wild spicy questions to ask your BFFs. Hoping to heat up your next wine night with some truly wild questions? Look no further, bestie — I’ve got you covered (no need to thank me). Just… don’t blame me if you aren’t able to look at your friends the same after this.

60 Unhinged Dirty Questions To Ask Your Besties

Would you rather have sex every day for the rest of your life or only have sex once a month? For your last meal, you have to eat out either your least favorite ex or your dermatologist — who would you choose and why? How much money would it take for you to leak your own sex tape (with a consenting partner, obviously)? Would you rather never orgasm again or never be in love again? If you could only do one sex position for the rest of your life, which position would you choose? Would you rather never have sex again or never have cheese again? (No vegan/plant-based alternatives either… I see you trying to be sneaky.) If you could have a threesome with any two people (famous or not), who would they be and why? Would you rather walk in on your parents having sex or have your parents walk in on you having sex? F*ck, marry, kill: Cowgirl, doggy, or oral? Would you rather be in a celibate marriage (this means no oral either) with someone who loves you and treats you perfectly, or have great sex for the rest of your life but never be able to maintain a long-term relationship? Would you rather date someone who always dirty-talks in a weird accent during sex or someone who is dead silent during sex? Who was your best hookup, and why? Have you ever had sex in a public place? If so, where? If not, tell me your dream (public) place to have sex. If you could hook up with one person, famous or not, who would it be? Would you rather only have sex in complete dead silence or only have sex with Mukbang videos playing (loudly) in the background? How much money would it take for you to go fully celibate for the rest of your life? What’s the wildest thing you’ve ever tried in the bedroom? Would you rather have sex right after taking a two-hour-long everything shower (wet hair and all) or right after doing a full face of birthday makeup? Have you ever role-played during sex? If so, tell me about it. If not, would you ever want to? Would you rather only have sex with someone who has nasty morning breath (in missionary) or with someone who screams “Oh great heavens!” when they finish? Would you rather never get fingered ever again or never receive oral ever again? Would you rather never orgasm again, or only go on awkward first dates forever? If you could only have sex with one person for the rest of your life, who would you choose and why? Would you rather have sex with someone who has your ex’s name or your sibling’s name? What’s the farthest you would ever go in BDSM? Would you rather get 500k transferred to your bank account immediately, or be able to relive your best orgasm every single time you have sex? Thoughts on butt stuff? No bad answers! Would you rather have sex on a counter covered in bugs and crumbs or in a dirty porta-potty? What’s your biggest sexual fantasy? Would you rather use ice cubes or whipped cream in the bedroom? Would you rather spend the rest of your life with someone who has a great personality but is terrible in bed or someone who is great in bed but has a boring AF personality? When’s the last time you sexted someone? Who was it? Would you rather only be able to have sex with someone who giggles like a little girl when they finish or who sobs hysterically when they finish? If you could recreate any movie sex scene, which movie scene would you choose? Do you prefer sex with the lights on or off? Would you rather only be able to have rough, crazy sex or gentle, intimate sex? Would you rather have sex with someone you hate but the sex is amazing, or have sex with someone you love but the sex is terrible? How many bodies do you think is too many for your partner to have? Be honest: does size matter? What’s your favorite position? Least favorite? Would you rather only be able to do cowgirl or only be able to do missionary? Have you ever faked an orgasm? If so, why? What’s your most embarrassing sex story? Do you have a kink or fantasy you’ve never told anyone? If so, you know the drill: what is it? Would you rather always have to take a break in the middle of sex to pee or always have sex that lasts an hour or more (no breaks, no quickies)? When’s the last time you sent a nude? Who was it to? What sex toy do you think best embodies your personality? Would you rather accidentally say “I love you” way too soon during sex or accidentally fart during sex? If you could get rid of one of your bodies, who would it be, and why? What’s the biggest thing on your sexual bucket list? Would you rather only be able to have sex in the front seat of a small car or on the top of a rickety twin-sized bunk bed? Pretend money isn’t an object — if you could have sex anywhere in the world, where would you choose? What’s a sex position you’ve never done but have always wanted to try? Would you rather marry someone who lets you live out your biggest fantasy every time you have sex, but they absolutely suck at it, or someone who insists on only having vanilla AF sex? When do you think is the best time of day to have sex? Worst time of day? If you had to have sex with one TV show blaring in the background for the rest of your life, what show would you choose and why? What’s the shortest amount of time it’s ever taken you to orgasm? Longest amount of time? What’s something you’d never want to try in the bedroom? What’s the most amount of times you’ve orgasmed in a day? Have you ever had sex in front of a mirror? If so, how was it? If not, would you ever?

Have fun, and good luck, bestie.