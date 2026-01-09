20 Unhinged, Dirty Questions To Ask Your Partner — If They Match Your Freak

IDK about you, but there’s nothing I love more than asking a partner about 100+ unhinged questions — especially when I’m bored. As someone whose mind is made up of a million hypothetical questions, asking a partner an out-of-the-box question is a way to not only bond, but to keep things interesting. And if you want to turn up the heat, these unhinged dirty questions are sure to get the job done.

If you’re no stranger to talking dirty, then you’ve likely exhausted all of those go-to spicy questions (like, “What’s your favorite sex position?”) by now. These dirty questions to ask your partner still have all of that same heat, but a quirky edge that’s sure to keep your partner waiting to hear what’s next — that is, until you decide to take things to the next level (the bedroom, IYKWIM).

But before you just start asking your partner these wildly kinky questions in the middle of the day, a note: When you’re talking dirty with a partner, be sure that both parties are enthusiastic and consenting. Make sure the moment is right, and the tension is adequately built — otherwise, things are bound to get real awkward. Trust.

So, if you and your partner are ready to get in the mood — and turn up the heat in a new and fun way — then you’ve come to the right place. Here are 20 unhinged dirty questions to ask your partner about sex. (You’re welcome in advance, babe.)

20 Unhinged Dirty Questions To Ask Your Partner:

What’s your kinkiest roleplay fantasy? If you had to pick one room to get down and dirty in, besides the bedroom, which one would it be? What’s one non-sexual thing that I do that really turns you on? Is there a moment in our sex life that you’ve replayed in your head? What’s a kink you’ve always wanted to try with me? What food would you want to lick off me? What fictional character would you want to be our third? If you could title the last time we had sex, what would you call it? What’s the dirtiest compliment you want from me? What’s a fantasy you think about way more often than you’d admit? Which historical figure matches your freak most, and why? What’s the hottest thing someone could whisper to you in the moment? If we had an entire day with no responsibilities and a king bed, how would it start? What’s one unexpected thing that instantly puts you in the mood? Who is your top hall pass? What’s something that feels so hot to you that isn’t sex? If you could have sex with a color, which one would it be and why? What kind of compliments turn you on the most? What roles would we play in a sports-themed smut book? If you could have sex in any fictional world, which one would it be?

Have fun, you little freaks.