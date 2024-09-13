Here’s Why Early Voting Is A Smart Choice For College Students

Grab your driver’s license, voter’s guide, and your student ID, because Election Day is less than two months away! With elections coming up, lots of students are asking the questions of how and when to vote. And if you’re one of them, you just might want to consider the option of early voting.

Going to the polls to vote in person is a common way to place your ballot, and it’s always exciting to vote in-person at a polling station. However, what if you’re an out-of-state college student wanting to vote in their home state or you don’t have a polling station that’s easy to get to? What do you do then? For a majority of students in these positions, many turn to early voting.

Even if you *are* jazzed about voting in person (and have the means to do so), you still have the option to vote early! In fact, early voting may just be the right way to vote for a vast majority of college students because it’s convenient and easy in the midst of busy, unpredictable schedules.

Don’t know much about early voting? No worries! Here’s everything you need to know about early voting and how you can participate in it:

What is early voting?

Early voting is a term that refers to voting before Election Day — which, in 2024, is on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Some states may open polling stations before Election Day to allow in-person early voting. Additionally, early voting could also refer to mail-in or absentee voting.

Do all states offer early voting?

Unfortunately, not all states offer early voting. In Alabama, Mississippi, and New Hampshire, early voting without a legitimate excuse that restricts a person from going to a polling station on Election Day is not allowed. However, the other states and territories — including Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Guam, and the District of Columbia — do offer early voting for anyone who wants to do it. If you’re interested in voting early this election season, check your state and county election office to see how early voting is done in your area.

How can early voting benefit college students?

Overall, early voting allows you to avoid waiting in long lines at the polling station on Election Day. That means more time to relax, study, hang out with friends, sleep, or whatever else you could be spending your valuable time doing.

Plus, if you’re going to college out of state but are registered to vote in your home state, early voting allows you to do that, as you can request a ballot to be sent to you. It also gives you time to make sure your ballot will arrive on time for the elections.

For new voters, early voting makes the process easier and less stressful, as you can complete your ballot on your own time and in your own space. That way, you can do research on specific ballot questions in real time, and also take as long as you need to confirm all of your materials (such as your home address and state ID) are correct and up to date.

Whether you’re sending in a ballot by mail or submitting your ballot at the polls, there are plenty of ways to ensure that your vote is counted. Just find what’s best for you, and go vote!

How early can I vote?

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, the time range in which early voting starts ranges from state to state. Early voting in some states can open as early as 50 days before Election Day, while others may only open early voting as late as three days before Election Day.

Here are the specific dates when early voting begins in each state, in chronological order.

September

Alabama: Sept. 11

Kentucky: Sept. 16

Pennsylvania: Sept. 16

Wisconsin: Sept. 19

Arkansas: Sept. 20

Minnesota: Sept. 20

New York: Sept. 20

South Dakota: Sept. 20

Virginia: Sept. 20

West Virginia: Sept. 20

Idaho: Sept. 21

Louisiana: Sept. 21

New Jersey: Sept. 21

Texas: Sept. 21

Maryland: Sept. 23

Mississippi: Sept. 23

Vermont: Sept. 23

Missouri: Sept. 24

Florida: Sept. 26

Illinois: Sept. 26

Michigan: Sept. 26

North Dakota: Sept. 26

District of Columbia: Sept. 30

Nebraska: Sept. 30

October

Connecticut: Oct. 4

Maine: Oct. 6

Massachusetts: Oct. 6

New Hampshire: Oct. 6

South Carolina: Oct. 6

California: Oct. 7

Georgia: Oct. 7

Ohio: Oct. 7

New Mexico: Oct. 8

Wyoming: Oct. 8

Arizona:Oct. 9

Alaska: Oct. 11

Colorado: Oct. 11

Montana: Oct. 11

Utah: Oct. 15

Iowa: Oct. 16

Kansas: Oct. 16

Nevada: Oct. 16

Oregon: Oct. 16

Hawaii: Oct. 18

Washington: Oct. 18