Become An Involved Voter With This 10-Minute Toolkit From DoSomething

If you’re ready to get involved this election season, this 10-minute toolkit from our friends at DoSomething is a great place to get started! In 10 minutes or less you can register to vote, become a poll worker, get other people to vote, and stay up to date on the latest information and actions related to getting out the vote this election season.

Let’s do this!

ACTION 1: CHECK YOUR STATUS

Ready to make your voice heard? Check your voter registration and see if it’s up to date or register for the first time! Use this tool by DoSomething.org and Her Campus, it takes only 2 minutes and a few steps, and you’re on your way to vote this election.

Time Commitment: 2 Minutes

ACTION 2: POWER THE POLLS

Do more than just vote this election, play a part in making our elections fair and safe by becoming a poll worker. Not only will you get trained, but you can also get paid! Get started with Power The Polls, in just 2 minutes you’ll play a crucial part in our democracy.

Time Commitment: 2 Minutes

ACTION 3: READY, SET, VOTE

Spread the word, and triple your impact. All you have to do is text three people. Text READY to 38383 to get a personal text to send, and three texts later, you’ve made a lasting impact.

Time Commitment: 2 Minutes

ACTION 4: VOTER CATALYST NETWORK

Let’s level up your impact on the election! Join the Voter Catalyst Network to become part of an exclusive group of young leaders like you committed to transforming their community into a powerful voting bloc. You’ll get access to civic engagement training, networking opportunities and exclusive events, and merch.

Time Commitment: 3 Minutes

ACTION 5: STAY INFORMED

Over 40 million young people will be eligible to vote in the 2024 presidential election. Stay informed about the election at DoSomething’s Voter Vault, a collection of resources and actions to grow your impact this election season, plus the latest information about your voting rights! Knowledge truly is power.

Time Commitment: 1 Minute