5 Third Date Ideas Guaranteed To Seal The Deal

So, you’re planning a third date, but have no idea what to do? I mean, you could grab dinner for the third time, but TBH, this is lowkey just… boring. The third date is honestly your chance to figure out the vibe of your situationship; you’ve gotten past the awkward “What’s your favorite color?” small talk, and are finally moving toward the “OK, we’re lowkey vibing…” phase. But, how do you seal the deal and make sure things actually go somewhere?

Whether you’re just wanting to test the waters for something more serious or are hoping for a night that’s more exciting than just sitting across from each other in a dimly lit restaurant, you’ve come to the right place. The third date is low-key the perfect opportunity to break out of the basic dinner-and-drinks routine, and actually do something guaranteed to be a night to remember. I mean, you could go the mini-golf or bowling route — and no shade if that’s your thing — but why not step things up with something a little more ambitious?

At the end of the day, the third date is your opportunity to make things actually fun and exciting. Skip the boring dinner date and go for something that’ll have you both maybe a little obsessed with each other at the end of the night. Here are five of the best third date ideas guaranteed to seal the deal (and maybe seal a morning-after story too, IYKWIM…).

Picnic IDK about you, but picnics are lowkey so underrated. Blanket, snacks, a pretty view; it’s cozy and romantic without all the effort. Plus, nothing says “sealing the deal” like feeding each other strawberries and pretending you’re in a cheesy romcom. Making dinner together TBH, do I even need to explain this one? If you’re the type of girl who’s open to taking things to the next level by date three, then this is such a healthy medium — plus it’s way more fun than awkwardly sitting across from each other at a restaurant. And honestly, nothing says potential soulmate like someone who can properly sauté onions. Paint and sip Paint and sip: think romantic chaos. Whether you’re actually good at painting or are just there for the drinks, this date is the perfect combo of fun and flirty. It’s creative, it’s boozy, and it’s the perfect excuse to flirt with paint on your nose. Sunset-watching Honestly, is there anything more romantic than watching the sunset as a date? Not only is this guaranteed to land a fourth date, but it makes for the perfect opportunity to post some sunset pics on your IG story (and maybe make your ex wonder who you’re watching the sunset with). Cat Cafe Maybe it’s just me, but honestly, one of the biggest green flags in a person has to be if they’re a cat person. Picture this: a date where you’re playing with cats — can you think of anything more adorable and lowkey attractive?

TBH, whether you choose to do something fun and adventurous, or keep things chill with another cute dinner date, remember that third dates are supposed to be fun — not about trying to recreate your fav romcom. Because let’s be real, they’re going to be hooked on you no matter what you do for your third date.