Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and what better way to celebrate the day of love than with a feel-good rom-com? Whether you’re celebrating the holiday with your best friends or treating yourself to a solo date night, no Valentine’s Day is complete without watching a good ‘ol rom-com movie.

From classic love stories like The Notebook (I mean, he literally invented pining) to films that put a twist on the rom-com genre like (500) Days of Summer, there’s a movie for everyone this V-Day – whether you’re a cynic or an idealist. No matter if you’re swooning over a slow-burn romance, living over grand gestures and love declarations, or relating (just a little too hard) to an awkward meet-cute, these 10 must-watch movies will give you all the V-Day vibes you could ask for (minus the heartbreak).

And let’s be real—nothing sets the mood quite like a perfectly timed rom-com montage, a dreamy movie score, or that moment when the leads finally realize they’re meant to be (that always takes way too long). Whether you’re here for steamy love triangles, unexpected second-chance romances, or just need a good laugh, these films will have you feeling all the feels. Regardless if you’re fully embracing the holiday or just looking for an excuse to binge-watch some comfort movies, this list has you covered. After all, Valentine’s Day is all about love—even if it’s just love for your favorite rom-coms.

So, grab your popcorn, a coziest blanket, and get ready for a movie marathon that’s as sweet as a box of chocolates.

(500) Days of Summer My personal favorite rom-com is (500) Days of Summer. The film follows Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) as he falls for Summer (Zooey Deschanel), only to realize that the love story he’s always wanted isn’t as straightforward as he may have expected. With the film’s incredible soundtrack (hello, The Smiths), non-linear storytelling, and unexpected twist on the genre, it’s the perfect film for both idealists and cynics. Unlike traditional rom-coms, it doesn’t promise a fairy-tale ending but instead explores the reality of love, timing, and personal growth. It’s heartfelt, bittersweet, and endlessly rewatchable—perfect for anyone who’s ever had to navigate the messy, unpredictable nature of relationships. Bridget Jones’s Diary Bridget Jones’s Diary is the ultimate feel-good film for anyone who’s ever felt a little lost in love. Starring Renée Zellweger as the hilariously relatable Bridget, the film follows her journey of self-discovery as she navigates her career, friendships, and, of course, a complicated love triangle between the charming bad boy Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant) and the awkwardly endearing Mark Darcy (Colin Firth). Packed with iconic moments (who could forget the “I like you just as you are” scene?), this movie is the perfect mix of humor, heart, and romance. The Notebook Few rom-coms (or romance films in general) are as iconic as The Notebook. This tear-jerking love story follows Noah (Ryan Gosling) and Allie (Rachel McAdams), two star-crossed lovers from different social backgrounds who fall madly in love one summer. But as life, family, and circumstances pull them apart, their love story becomes a timeless tale of devotion, heartbreak, and second chances. With its sweeping romance, emotional depth, and one of the most passionate on-screen kisses of all time (yes, that rain scene), The Notebook is the perfect Valentine’s Day watch—especially if you’re in the mood for a good cry. When Harry Met Sally A rom-com masterpiece! When Harry Met Sally is the ultimate exploration of love, friendship, and the age-old question: Can men and women really just be friends? Following Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) over the course of 12 years, from their initial (and hilariously awkward) road trip to their slow-burn transition from friends to something more. With its witty dialogue, palpable chemistry, and one of the most satisfying romantic payoffs in movie history, this Nora Ephron classic is the perfect mix of humor, heart, and charm. It’s a must-watch for any rom-com lover. Four Weddings and a Funeral A quintessential British rom-com, Four Weddings and a Funeral is a charming, witty, and heartfelt film that perfectly captures the unpredictability of love. The movie follows Charles (Hugh Grant), a commitment-phobic bachelor, as he navigates a series of weddings (and, yes, one funeral), all while falling for the elusive and captivating Carrie (Andie MacDowell). Packed with hilarious one-liners, memorable side characters, and just the right amount of romantic drama, this film is a timeless classic. Whether you’re in the mood for romance, humor, or tear-jerking moments, Four Weddings and a Funeral is the perfect feel-good watch for any rom-com fan. Before Sunrise Before Sunrise isn’t just a rom-com—it’s a dreamy, introspective look at love, connection, and the magic of fleeting moments. The film follows Jesse (Ethan Hawke), an American traveler, and Céline (Julie Delpy), a French student, who meet on a train and spontaneously decide to spend one unforgettable night together in Vienna. As they wander through the city, they engage in deep, philosophical conversations about life, love, and destiny, all while forming a deep connection. With its dialogue, breathtaking European backdrop, and undeniable chemistry between the leads, Before Sunrise is a must-watch for romantics who believe in the power of chance encounters and once-in-a-lifetime love stories. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is the *only* time I approve of the bet trope in a rom-com. The movie follows Andie (Kate Hudson), a magazine writer trying to prove she can drive a man away in just 10 days, and Ben (Matthew McConaughey), an ad executive who bets he can make a woman fall in love with him in the same amount of time. Naturally, chaos ensues as their dueling agendas collide, leading to hilariously over-the-top moments and an irresistible slow-burn romance. Packed with iconic outfits (I think about that yellow dress every day), witty banter, and one of the best endings ever, this film is a must-watch for anyone who loves a good battle of the sexes with a side of undeniable chemistry. 27 Dresses A rom-com that perfectly balances humor, heart, and a little bit of wedding chaos, 27 Dresses is a must-watch for anyone who’s ever felt like they’re always the bridesmaid, never the bride. Jane (Katherine Heigl) is the ultimate people-pleaser who has been a bridesmaid 27 times, but has yet to find her own happily ever after. Enter Kevin (James Marsden), a cynical wedding journalist who sees a story in Jane’s never-ending bridal duties—and, of course, an unexpected romance begins to bloom. With its lovable lead, hilarious wedding mishaps, and a swoon-worthy love story, 27 Dresses is the perfect feel-good rom-com to remind you that sometimes, love finds you when you least expect it. Plus, who doesn’t love a good montage of questionable bridesmaid dresses? La La Land A rom-com with a musical twist, La La Land is a breathtaking love story wrapped in dazzling music, dreamy cinematography, and a bittersweet dose of reality. The film follows aspiring actress Mia (Emma Stone) and jazz musician Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) as they chase their dreams in Los Angeles while navigating love, ambition, and the sacrifices that come with life. With its stunning visuals, unforgettable soundtrack (City of Stars, anyone?), and a heartbreaking yet beautiful ending, La La Land is a tribute to passion, art, and the what-ifs of life. Whether you’re a hopeless romantic or a dreamer at heart, this film is guaranteed to leave a lasting impression. Set it Up Set it Up is a modern rom-com with all the charm of a classic. It’s the perfect feel-good watch for anyone who loves witty banter, hilarious scheming, and a little bit of workplace chaos. The film follows two overworked assistants, Harper (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie (Glen Powell), who hatch a plan to set up their demanding bosses in hopes of getting some much-needed free time. Of course, as their matchmaking scheme unfolds, Harper and Charlie start to realize that they might just be the ones falling for each other. With its sharp dialogue, lovable leads, and just the right amount of romantic tension, Set It Up is a refreshing take on the rom-com genre—proving that sometimes, love finds you when you’re busy planning it for someone else.

No matter your mood or relationship status, watching these rom-coms is the perfect way to celebrate love, laughter, and all the emotions in between. Whether you’re swooning over slow-burn romances, laughing at awkward moments, or shedding a tear, each of these films offers a little something for everyone this Valentine’s Day.