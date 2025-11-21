If you’ve been on TikTok for the past week, you’ve probably seen the trend about “things my partner and I stick up our butts,” and you are not alone. It usually starts with one partner posing a question like, “What would I put in my butt?” and then immediately answering themself with, “Absolutely nothing.” So far, so innocent.

But the punchline kicks in when the video cuts to their partner, who has no idea what the original question was, and is instead answering something totally unrelated, usually a harmless prompt like, “What’s your favorite vegetable?” or “What’s a fruit you like?” or “What tools do you have in your toolkit?”

Their answers, said with complete sincerity, end up sounding unintentionally phallic because the audience knows the real question they think their answering… and the question they’re actually answering is two very different things.

That disconnect is the joke. Think about it: Someone is just listing zucchinis, eggplants, bananas, screwdrivers, or whatever pops into their mind. Meanwhile, viewers are screaming because they know the original setup was “What would I put in my butt?”

This trend is arguably one of my favorite trends because it combines chaos and pure comedy. And here are some of my favorites:

Andy and Michelle are one of my favorite TikTok couples, and his very detailed answer had me cracking up (I wonder what Michelle asked for this response).

Camilla Araujo, a TikTok personality and OnlyFans creator, was another notable highlight for me. I genuinely can’t tell what the prompt was; some of her boyfriend’s answers were “car exhaust, Lambo, gym barbell, weights, and testosterone needle”.

Another couple on TikTok, Nero and Erica, did this trend perfectly. With some of her boyfriend’s answers, she probably asked what his favorite tools were. Even though the question was mundane, his answers made it comedic gold.

The trend works because it’s a mix of shock, miscommunication, and timing. The girlfriend sets up the joke, the boyfriend unknowingly delivers it, and the audience gets the perfect punchline.

Well… What if you actually want to experiment with anal play?

After breaking down the hilarious “things my partner and I stick up our butts” trend, it’s easy to see how humor can open the door to conversations that might otherwise feel awkward. Sex and relationship experts emphasize that playful trends like this can actually act as icebreakers for couples who want to explore new experiences safely.

Annette Benedetti, a sex and intimacy coach and host of the Talk Sex With Annette podcast, says that bringing up something new should be framed as curiosity, not a demand. She recommends starting the conversation by referencing something you saw online and asking whether your partner might feel comfortable trying it out, emphasizing their comfort level and making sure there’s no pressure to participate unless they’re genuinely enthusiastic.

Benedetti also notes that verbal or non-verbal cues can help you gauge readiness: long pauses, “maybes,” or fidgeting usually signal hesitancy, whereas laughter, playful questions, or suggestions to modify an activity are good indicators that it’s safe to proceed. She warns against comparisons, ultimatums, or framing trends as “everyone’s doing it,” since those approaches can make partners feel pressured or uncomfortable.

Dr. Trina Read, sexologist and best-selling author, emphasizes approaching these conversations as a team effort. “Your partner shares the same goal you do,” she says. She advises naming your own vulnerability (“I’m new to talking about this and I feel a little nervous”) before framing a request with appreciative enthusiasm, such as, “There’s something I’d love to try together.”

Listening actively, asking open-ended questions, and respecting boundaries are key; a “no” doesn’t reflect rejection, it’s simply a preference. Humor, she adds, is essential. Laughing together signals safety and makes discussing sexual experimentation feel approachable rather than high-stakes.

In other words, if a TikTok trend about accidental phallic interpretations of vegetables and tools can make people laugh, it’s also a gentle reminder: humor can be a powerful bridge for intimacy and open communication. Playful moments, when paired with empathy and attentive listening, can help couples explore their boundaries and desires with curiosity instead of pressure.