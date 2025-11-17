The “Wabi-Sabi” TikTok Trend Is Actually Adorable, TBH

There’s a new TikTok trend hitting your FYP — and it’s all about embracing the imperfect. ICYMI, the “wabi-sabi” TikTok trend is going viral, and if you haven’t seen it yet, then get ready to melt. (It’s actually so sweet, IMHO.)

Creators across TikTok have turned this sound into a charming trend that’s surprisingly wholesome. For the “wabi-sabi” trend, people use a low-key adorable audio that says the words “I like how mine’s a little off center. It’s got wabi-sabi” to showcase something endearing in its imperfection, whether that be a goofy pet, a partner doing something ridiculous, or a crooked smile. Above all else, this trend is simple, niche, and incredibly relatable: find something that makes you laugh or feel warm, even if it isn’t picture-perfect.

Many users have used it to show off silly pictures of their pets. For example, one user used it to show off her dachshund, who looked like he was smiling in the clip. Another user posted a cute picture of her dog with its tongue out and eyes bulging. Even better, many users have used it to show off their partners. For example, one user highlighted her partner stuffing his head into the snow. Adorable

But the trend also highlights users and their “imperfections,” which makes the trend an adorable ode to self-love.

What does “Wabi-Sabi” mean?

The Japanese concept of “wabi-sabi” is a way of seeing the world that finds beauty in things that are imperfect, impermanent, and unfinished. It’s not a perfect aesthetic philosophy, but rather one of acceptance.

Where is the “wabi-sabi” TikTok audio originally from?

The TikTok audio is from the show King of the Hill, an animated sitcom that aired in the United States from 1997 to 2010. In one episode, the character Bobby Hill picks up a rose and says, “I like how mine’s a little off center. It’s got wabi-sabi.” In response, Hank Hill, Bobby’s father, says, “You can’t win an argument by making up words.” However, Bobby replies, “Wabi-sabi is an Eastern tradition. It’s celebrating the beauty in flaws. Like the crack in the Liberty Bell or the mole on Cindy Crawford’s face.” In effect, wabi-sabi invites appreciation of things that are naturally, slightly worn, or not perfect, rather than polished, overly symmetrical, or mass-produced.

Part of why this trend resonates so deeply is that it pushes back against the pressure to present a perfect life online. We should all strive for wabi-sabi, which celebrates authenticity and uniqueness rather than perfection. It says that simplicity is beauty and that beauty comes with age and weathering, whether that be a journal with coffee stains or an unevenly melted candle. It invites you to breathe a little and appreciate what’s real. It’s an aesthetic but also a mindset that makes room for being human.