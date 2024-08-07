Manifesting Self-Confidence With The Wizard Liz

Liz Dzjabrailova — aka The Wizard Liz to her 14 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube — is all about helping you believe in yourself. “My whole journey on social media is for others and not for myself,” Dzjabrailova exclusively tells Her Campus. “For example, [when] I make a TikTok and I write, ‘I am mesmerizing,’ it’s [not] about me. I just want people to see that video and read that in their heads for themselves.” It’s part of what inspired her new merch line that dropped on July 22, which includes a PJ set featuring that exact phrase.

At 18 years old, Dzjabrailova transformed her life through manifestation and therapy. Now 25, the Russian content creator has fully embraced her journey to becoming a leading voice on confidence and self-care. With the release of her merch — which also includes a Manifestation Journal, an “I’m Too Pretty For This” T-shirt, and a Queen Headband to wear during your skincare routine — Dzjabrailova wants everyone to be able to manifest anything that aligns with the life they wish to create for themselves. “Whoever aligns with my message and whoever is on my vibration, I attract,” she says.

The digital self-help space is often criticized for being superficial, but this has never stopped Dzjabrailova. In fact, she’s reached a massive audience with her raw, no-nonsense approach. Her advice often offers tangible, practical value to her followers. “I never went into social media thinking that it was going to be big,” she says. “I just went into it thinking, OK, I can help people. I wanted [my platform] to be about what I could contribute [to the world].”

On YouTube, Dzjabrailova’s videos hit on topics from empowerment to detachment, and they’ve amassed millions of views. With themes of mindfulness, self-confidence, and manifestation, Dzjabrailova’s videos have strongly appealed to Gen Z. “Everyone is a reflection of each other,” Dzjabrailova says. “So, whatever I’m going through, or whenever I really need a pep talk, I put a video out. And then it resonates with the people that are watching because they’re just [like] me.”

While The Wizard Liz feels confident about who she is now and everything that she cultivated for herself, there were definitely some moments before making content where she felt like the vibes in her life just weren’t right. “Before I even started with my TikTok, or even started with YouTube, I was just sitting in my room all day doing nothing,” she says. “I had an eating disorder. I didn’t want to leave my room. I didn’t want to do anything. That went on for two years, and I was constantly blaming God, and everyone around me.”

She continues, “But then I was like, ‘Liz, you have to look at yourself, and now you have to actually change in order to change your reality.’” That’s when everything changed for her. “Everything just started to fall together when I took the responsibility over my own life,” she says.

So, how did Dzjabrailova do this? “Focus on one thing first,” she says. “What can we do right now with what you have, and what can we create once we focus on that one thing?”

Dzjabrailova also believes people genuinely need confidence. “The people in power are the ones that believe in themselves, and the people that are having to listen and follow them are the ones that don’t,” she explains. “The people that make it are the ones that believe in themselves. They are authentically themselves. They love what they do, and they create, and they will not settle for anything less. Those are the people that get far.”

Instilling that confidence in her fans is what inspired her merch. “Even if you feel bad about yourself, you still see that crown [on your headband] while doing your skincare,” she says. “Constantly you’re being reminded of the affirmations, or even that you’re a queen. When you write inside of that journal, you already go inside of the journal thinking, ‘Whoa, I have to be careful what I write because it will happen.’” Call it placebo, but Dzjabrailova says it’s all about training your unconscious mind to believe these things.

By rewiring our brains to focus on what we have rather than what we lack, we can cultivate a mindset that not only fosters self-belief but also enhances our mental well-being. Dzjabrailova says, “Once you just start listening to what you want and quieting everything around you, then you’ll love what you do and you’ll create more abundance.”