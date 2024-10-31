So, Your Bestie Got Dumped: Here Are 20 Texts To Send Them

So, your best friend has just been dumped by a person who never quite knew their iced latte order, always left them on “read,” and believes pineapple belongs on pizza. (Ew.) Your bestie’s heart is shattered into a million tiny pieces, they’re drowning in a sea of Ben & Jerry’s, and desperately clinging to that half-eaten container like a life raft. Enter, you: their day-one, ride-or-die, partner-in-crying-and-sending-petty-screenshots armed with the best texts to send your best friend after a breakup.

When all else fails, best friends are the ones who step in with a perfectly timed text that does double duty: comforting a broken heart and making your friend laugh so hard that they forget that they ever thought that was love. Because when it comes to breakups, laughter and friendship are often the best medicine.

But, where do you start? What do you say? There’s an art to comforting your best friend when they just got broken up with. It’s all about timing, tone, and that delicate blend of humor and vulnerability only a best friend can understand. If you can’t think of the perfect line to send, don’t worry. Here are 20 texts to send to your best friend after a breakup that are funny, comforting, and sure to put a smile on your bestie’s face.

20 texts to send to your best friend after a breakup:

So… am I allowed to trash-talk them now? Because I’ve got a list, and it’s organized alphabetically AND by level of petty. Maybe this hurts right now, but I know for a fact they weren’t on your level. I mean, they never even tried to understand your Grey’s Anatomy obsession. So, what’s the plan? World domination or just another pint of Ben & Jerry’s? I’m here with wine, chocolate, and questionable life advice. Let’s get this party started. Well, at least you’ll have more time to binge-watch the new season of Love Is Blind. What’s the vibe tonight? Are we binge-eating ice cream and snacks or burning everything they ever gave you? You’re a diamond and they’re a Cubic Zirconia. They could never shine as bright as you do. So, you’re single again? Congrats on the promotion! Sending you virtual hugs and a box of tissues (and maybe some snacks). We’ll get through this together, one Netflix binge at a time. I’m officially hiring myself as your personal therapist, life coach, and professional wine-pourer.

Gosh, I’m so sorry your ex is single again. You know, they say heartbreak is a gift. So, happy early Christmas! I’m so sorry your fairy tale romance turned into an A24 horror film. I’m so sorry your ex is such a total loser. I’m sure they’ll find someone who appreciates their unique qualities. Well, at least you don’t have to worry about buying them a Christmas present anymore. I’m here if you need anything, I have three pints of ice cream ready in my freezer. Yay! More wine nights for us! What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and I’m pretty sure a heartbreak counts. Not everyone can handle your amazingness. What a loser. I just cleared my schedule and I am here to listen to you complain about your ex for the next few weeks. Or months. Or years.

Humor is the best medicine, and sometimes, a well-timed joke can be the perfect antidote to heartbreak. Your friend may appreciate the laughter, even if they don’t want to admit it. Just remember, while a good laugh can help, always be there for your best friends. Offer them a shoulder to cry on, a listening ear, and, of course, unlimited supplies of ice cream and snacks. Because let’s face it, sometimes the best way to heal a broken heart is with a good friend and a spoonful of Ben & Jerry’s.