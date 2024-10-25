So, You’ve Been Blindsided By A Breakup: Here’s How You Can Cope

Breakups are not fun — especially when you don’t see them coming. And if you’ve ever been blindsided by a breakup, then the breakup drama between Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry (LaPaglia) is sure to bring up some (painful) memories. ICYMI, after Bryan announced his breakup with LaPagla on his Instagram story on Oct. 22, Lapaglia posted a statement on her Instagram story, then later a YouTube video, saying that she was completely “blindsided” by Byan’s post.

LaPaglia dove deeper into her emotions about the breakup in her YouTube video, posted on the PlanBri Uncut YouTube Channel. In her video, LaPaglia said that she and Bryan had just broken up just one day before on Oct. 21, and that she wanted time to heal privately before announcing their breakup on social media. However, according to LaPaglia, Bryan had other plans. “I just woke up to Zach posting on his Instagram that we broke up, and I had no idea that post was going up,” LaPaglia said. “He didn’t text me, he didn’t call me.” Her Campus previously reached out to Bryan’s team for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Being blindsided by a breakup is no joke, and it can feel like a slap to the face. After getting your heart broken out of nowhere, you can feel stunned with no words left, and wondering what just happened to you — and why. The question remains: Where do we go from here? It’s not just any type of breakup: It is a breakup that had no communication of what was happening. How do you cope with a twist you didn’t see coming?

If you’ve ever felt yourself blindsided by a breakup, you’re not alone. As you take the time to process the ending of a relationship, here are five ways you can cope with a breakup you didn’t see coming.