After every breakup, it feels like there’s a point where you think “I should text them.” And when every store you walk into is covered in Valentine’s Day decor, flowers, and chocolates, those thoughts can quickly consume you. (Don’t worry — I’ve been there, too.) There’s something about Valentine’s Day that really makes you think about that special someone, or that ex-special someone, and leads you to think the dreaded thought: “Should I text my ex on Valentine’s Day?”

It makes sense. After all, Valentine’s Day stirs up a whole bunch of emotions from anger to nostalgia. And if you’re thinking of texting your ex, I’m not the kind of person who will immediately tell you “no.” There are many reasons to text your ex on Valentine’s Day: Maybe you’re not over them, or maybe you just want to take a minute to check in on them — platonically, that is. Whatever the reason is, let me just offer you a word of advice: Think about the possible outcomes after sending the text. And, if that’s not something you’re prepared to do, consider sitting this one out. But, if your heart is set on reaching out, who am I to stop you?

So if you’re thinking about rekindling an old flame, or just wanting to reconnect as friends, I’ve got you. From funny to flirty, here are fifteen Valentine’s Day text messages to send to our ex this year.

if you’re just checking in as a friend:

Happy Valentine’s Day to my favorite ex! Happy Valentine’s Day! I was going to get you a card, but then I remembered we broke up, so this text will have to do. Let’s take a moment to appreciate how we dodged the expensive couple’s dinner this year. Your wallet is probably grateful. Happy Valentine’s Day! I think we can both agree that our best gift to each other was the breakup. Just wanted to wish you a Happy Valentine’s Day! May your day be filled with love, chocolate, and slightly fewer bad decisions than when you dated me.

If you’re not over them (and want to hook up again) :

Hypothetically if someone asked you if you were free tonight what would you say? Are you seeing anyone this Valentine’s Day? You set my heart (and body) on fire.” Roses are red, violets are blue, I think we should see each other tonight… let me know if you think that, too. You’re the Valentine of my NSFW dreams. I’m still crushing on you after all this time.

If you want them back:

If you’d be down, I’d love to get a friendly drink soon. It would be nice to hear what you’re up to. Happy Valentine’s Day! If you’re around tonight, I’d love to catch up.” You are still my favorite person, and I wanted to wish you a Happy Valentine’s Day. I think I’ve been hit with Cupid’s arrow because I can’t stop thinking about you.

Whether you’re reconnecting as old friends — or something much steamier — there’s a text message for you to send this Valentine’s Day. Tell your ex I say “hi!”