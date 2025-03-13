Make Your Move This St. Paddy’s With These Spicy AF Pickup Lines

Want someone to get into your pot of gold this St. Patty’s Day? (Wink.) No shame in the game, bestie: You’ve come to the right place. While you might think St. Patrick’s Day is inherently unsexy, I’d beg to differ. With these spicy St. Patrick’s Day pickup lines (or texts), you’ll be sure to make this holiday all the more exciting. (And be honest, a day that inspires all of us to wear “Kiss Me, I’m Irish” shirts is pretty spicy already.)

Look, I get it: Pickup lines can be a bit cheesy… but is that really a bad thing? Whether you spotted a cutie at the St. Paddy’s bar crawl, want to charm your partner with a flirty text, or shoot your shot with your situationship after a few green beers, pickup lines are a great way to spice things up. But where do you start? Luckily for you, I’ve put together 20 flirty AF St. Paddy’s Day pickup lines for you to use on your bae — whether that’s over text or IRL. (These can also be great opening texts on the apps. Jussayin’.)

So, grab your greenest outfit, raise your glass, and get ready to charm your way through the holiday. Whether you’re whispering sweet nothings into someone’s ear or just looking for a playful laugh, these lines are sure to turn heads, break the ice, and maybe even score you a kiss (or more). Lucky you!

20 Spicy st. Patrick’s Day pickup lines:

Kiss me, I’m Irish! Or at least… Irish for the night. Are you a leprechaun? Because you’ve stolen my heart (and probably my underwear). I wanna Sham-rock your world tonight. I may not have a pot of gold, but I’ve got something else you might want to get your hands on. The only thing luckier than a four-leaf clover is me, if I get to take you home. Are you sure you’re not a pint of green beer? Because I want to chug you down. I must be Irish because my heart is Dublin for you. Do you have a little Irish in you? No? Want some? I’d follow you to the end of the rainbow… or just to your place. Are you a four-leaf clover? Because finding you feels like pure luck.

Let’s skip the small talk and go straight to the “getting lucky” part. Do you have an Irish name? Because I’d love to be screaming it later. I’m not after your pot of gold, just your number. My bed is like a Lucky Charm: magically delicious, and even luckier if you’re in it. I’m not a leprechaun, but I can make your clothes disappear like magic. Are you Irish whiskey? Because one taste of you, and I’ll be on my knees I don’t need Irish luck — just you and a little less clothing. Are you hiding a shamrock in your pocket? Or are you just happy to see me? You must be a leprechaun, because you’ve got me feeling mischievous. I came for the St. Patrick’s Day party, but I’m staying for you. (Oh, and we can come together later, IYKWIM.)

Get out there and get lucky!