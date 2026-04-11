25 Spicy Paranoia Questions That’ll Heat Things Up

Is there a game that’s juicier than Paranoia? IMHO, nothing even comes close. The party game is a classic for a reason, and if you’re looking for some spicy Paranoia questions to ask at your next game night, then you’ve come to the right place.

If you need a quick refresher on how to play Paranoia, I’ve got you. Once you’ve gathered your most daring friends into a circle to play Paranoia, one person whispers a “who” question to the person on their left. That person then names someone in the group, out loud, who best fits the question without revealing it. The person named must decide whether to find out the question by taking a drink (non-alcoholic, if you’re under 21) or choose to stay in the dark about what was asked.

Of course, there are other iterations of the game, including flipping a coin to reveal the question, or the person who answered out loud choosing to take a drink, or just revealing what the question actually was.

When it comes to Paranoia, the juicier the questions, the better. (Of course, you don’t want your questions to get mean — that’ll suck the fun out of game night real quick.) But, also, Paranoia is a great opportunity to turn the heat up a notch, if your other players are down for it, too. So, here are 25 spicy Paranoia questions to ask the next time you play the game.

25 juicy Paranoia Questions To Ask

Who would you want to spend the night with? Who’s the best kisser? Who’s the biggest flirt? Who in the group would you marry? Who is the wildest in bed? Who do you think would fail first in Too Hot To Handle? Who would post a thirst trap, just because? Who has the wildest sex story? Who’s most likely to start an OnlyFans? Who’s most likely to get arrested? Who’s most likely to text their ex? Who do you think had sex most recently? Who has the biggest sex drive? Who’s most likely to have had sex outside? Who pulls the most? Who’s getting the most drunk tonight? (If you’re 21+, obviously.) Who reads the most smut? Who has the biggest sex toy collection? Who would give the best lap dance? Who is the freakiest texter? Who is the wildest on dating apps? Who has the hottest mom? Who has the hottest dad? Who has the freakiest search history? Who would write erotic fanfiction about someone they know?

So, if you’re feeling daring — and if your friends are ready to get a little spicy — don’t be afraid to get bold. After all, the game is Paranoia, so don’t be shocked if the night gets a little heated. (I mean, worst comes to worst, you can just say your own name.) But, hopefully, you can handle the heat. Good luck!