Tired asking the same questions with your boo? One second it’s “What’s your fave color?” and the next it’s “What color underwear are you wearing?” Like… how did we get here so quickly? If you’re tired of the same predictable convo path, it might be time to spice things up a little — and these spicy dares to send over text might be just what you need.

Let’s be honest — everyone loves a good game of Truth or Dare; it’s the ultimate mix of fun, flirty, and just the right amount of scandalous. But, what if we took it one step further? What if we skipped the truth altogether and just went all in on the dares?

That’s where spicy dares come along — no need to tiptoe through the awkward small talk when you can jump headfirst into the flirty fun. Whether you’re texting your long-distance SO, flirting with your situationship, or just trying to make things interesting with your current crush, daring someone over text adds a whole new level of flirty tension.

If you’re ready to flirt, tease, and maybe even blush a little, these 40 spicy dares are about to be your new fave way to text. Truth or dare? Nah, we’re skipping truth this time. Let’s get straight to the dares.

40 Spicy Dares To Send Over Text:

Send your last saved thirst trap. Make a list of 5 things you want to try with me in the bedroom. Pretend you’re drunk-texting me something you’ve been wanting to say. Describe in vivid detail what you’d do to me if I gave you 10 uninterrupted minutes alone with me. Put on your hottest outfit (or take it off…) and send a pic. Tell me what you’d do if you woke up with me next to you…fully naked. Striptease, but describe it over text. Send me one thing from your “My Eyes Only.” Wrap yourself in a towel like you just stepped out of a steamy shower and send a pic. Wet hair required. Pick out a sex toy for me for our next time hanging out. Text me one phrase that would have you undressed in under five seconds. Describe, in detail, what you’d do with your hands if you were here. Send me a screenshot of your search history. Moan my name in a voice audio and send it to me Tell me, in detail, about the last wet dream you had. Send five back-to-back voice audios saying exactly what you’d do to me if you were with me right now. Text me a dirty joke. Send me a link to something you want to see me wear the next time I see you Describe, in detail, the freakiest thing you’ve ever done. Lick your finger on camera. That’s it. That’s the dare. Write my name somewhere on your body and send a pic. Tell me your favorite body part of mine, and why. Squirt whipped cream on yourself and send me a video telling me how bad you want me to lick it off you. Send a video doing a striptease for a minute. Tell me your biggest turn-on. Flirt with me like we just matched on Tinder. Maximum cringe required. Take off one article of clothing. Send proof. Text me your biggest fantasy. Describe, in detail, what position you’d try if we could break the bed. Be specific. Text me something that would make me blush if I read it out loud Rank these three kinks: choking, bondage, and role-play. Send a video of your best fake moan. Make it convincing. Whisper “I want you” in a voice note. Take a hot pic of yourself — but only show skin, no face. Be creative. Call me and whisper your favorite word to be called in bed. Send a blurry pic that looks like it could be something spicy…and let me wonder Tell me in detail the craziest place you’ve ever had sex. Film yourself taking your shirt off. You know the vibe. Text me like you’re trying to seduce me at a party — with only emojis. Come over right now…

So… did you actually send the dares, or are you just blushing at your screen right now? Let’s be real — playing it safe is so last semester. You’re not here to text dry, you’re here to have them thinking about you all night.