Manifest Better Boundaries With These Solar Eclipse Journal Prompts

On April 8, a total solar eclipse will be visible to millions as the moon blocks out the sun and travels across North America from Texas to Maine. So, if you’re anywhere near the path of totality, consider catching sight of it yourself, because another annular eclipse across the country like this won’t occur again until 2046. (Hopefully, you prepped ahead and bought your fancy solar eclipse glasses.) And, if you’re feeling the energy of this transit, grab a pen and paper and write using some solar eclipse journal prompts.

Solar eclipses happen when the moon blocks the Earth from the sun, blocking daylight for a period of time. But astrologically speaking, eclipses can be marked quirks of fate for us. In fact, in ancient texts, eclipses were usually feared. Ancient kings thought of them as bad omens but some indigenous cultures saw them as rebalancing and rebirth.

Just like Mercury retrograde, eclipses are powerful signals that the universe sends us to pay attention to specific areas of our lives. In other words, eclipses manifest change: They want us to focus on changing ourselves for the better. Eclipses give us almost a course of correction to, maybe, change our lifestyles or adjust old habits.

With this, the April 2024 solar eclipse marks the perfect time to set some boundaries for ourselves. Setting boundaries helps to establish how you want people to treat you and how you want to treat others. Additionally, setting boundaries can help us to take care of ourselves and help form our own personal leadership.

To establish self-awareness and boundaries, here are some solar eclipse journal prompts that will help you set some clarity during this rare transit.

WHAT WOULD IT FEEL WONDERFUL TO SAY “YES” TO? Saying “yes” means showing up for life — so what are you showing up for? WHAT WOULD FEEL FREEING TO SAY “NO” TO? A non-negotiable of setting boundaries is knowing when to say no. This can be incredibly difficult for some but overall, it’s never a bad thing to say no when you are taking care of yourself! WHAT BOUNDARIES DO I HAVE THAT I HAVEN’T BEEN HONORING? Have you been communicating clearly? Have you acknowledged your limits? Take some time to reflect on why you set these boundaries and how they can benefit you. WHAT ARE YOUR NON-NEGOTIABLES IN A ROMANTIC RELATIONSHIP? Think about the traits and values that are crucial for your happiness in a relationship. You should be able to communicate your needs to maintain a healthy relationship. WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WISH YOU DID MORE OFTEN? WHAT’S STOPPING YOU FROM DOING IT? What boundaries have kept you from doing things you are interested in? Can you loosen these in a safe way? WHAT FEELS HEAVY IN MY LIFE RIGHT NOW? It’s common to feel exhausted when juggling everything from personal life to work. The good news is that you can start to acknowledge steps to lift that heaviness. AM I AN INTERNALIZER OR AN EXTERNALIZER? Ask yourself this. Recognizing how you feel things may allow you to alter your self-reflection process. WHAT AM I AFRAID TO SHARE WITH SOMEONE? What’s blocking you? Is there a lack of trust? What boundaries could you loosen? Photo by Stocksnap on Pixabay WHEN DO I NEED TO TAKE A STEP BACK TO PROTECT MY PEACE? It’s OK to take a step back when you need to. There is no need to elaborate. One of the biggest things you can do for yourself is accept that you need this break to reflect. WHO IN MY LIFE RESPECTS MY BOUNDARIES? At the end of the day, you want to surround yourself with those who respect your boundaries. HOW CAN I CREATE SPACE FOR MYSELF WITHOUT FEELING SELFISH? Create boundaries so that you make your self-care a priority. It’s ok to make time for yourself. You shouldn’t feel selfish. WHAT STEPS CAN I TAKE TO ENSURE THAT I’M NOT DOING SOMEONE ELSE’S WORK FOR THEM? In a case where you are asked to take on additional responsibilities, saying “no” can be good. HOW CAN I HANDLE IMPROMPTU INTERRUPTIONS THAT DISRUPT MY WORKFLOW? Interruptions can be hard: they affect our focus and could make us feel frustrated. The best way to handle this is to do so constructively. IN WHAT WAYS DO I WANT MORE AUTONOMY IN MY LIFE? Autonomy is vital as a human being. When we’re more autonomous, we feel more empowered and in control. How can you be more autonomous? HOW CAN I CREATE PEACE IN THE MIDST OF CHAOS? Maybe try to find the positive. Or maybe, meditation is the answer for you.

Unfortunately, this eclipse does bring some chaos. But in the face of such drama, the eclipse gives an opportunity to become more in touch with ourselves.