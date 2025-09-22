Doing Sober October? Here Are 10 Activities To Try

With October just around the corner, what’s a more perfect time to start engaging in the fall festivities? With the cool air coming in and the leaves starting to fall from the trees, we are oozing with excitement for all things autumn. Fall is a season that practically screams at us to slow down and savor the simple joys, whether that be gathering with our friends or stopping to enjoy the present, making it the ideal backdrop for Sober October. This month-long commitment to skipping alcohol is about gaining more energy and space for meaningful experiences — and it’s the time to embrace the season in a fresh and creative way.

Choosing to go alcohol-free doesn’t mean you are missing out on the fun. In fact, it can be the perfect opportunity to get even more creative and intentional with how you spend your time, from outdoor adventures to cozy nights in. Fall offers no shortage of inspiration, too. From pumpkin patches and apple orchards to haunted houses and movie marathons, the calendar is packed with opportunities to celebrate without relying on alcohol to make it fun.

Here are 10 activities during Sober October to embrace the fall season and soak in all of the magic of autumn, no drink required.