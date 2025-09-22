Doing Sober October? Here Are 10 Activities To Try

With October just around the corner, what’s a more perfect time to start engaging in the fall festivities? With the cool air coming in and the leaves starting to fall from the trees, we are oozing with excitement for all things autumn. Fall is a season that practically screams at us to slow down and savor the simple joys, whether that be gathering with our friends or stopping to enjoy the present, making it the ideal backdrop for Sober October. This month-long commitment to skipping alcohol is about gaining more energy and space for meaningful experiences — and it’s the time to embrace the season in a fresh and creative way.
Choosing to go alcohol-free doesn’t mean you are missing out on the fun. In fact, it can be the perfect opportunity to get even more creative and intentional with how you spend your time, from outdoor adventures to cozy nights in. Fall offers no shortage of inspiration, too. From pumpkin patches and apple orchards to haunted houses and movie marathons, the calendar is packed with opportunities to celebrate without relying on alcohol to make it fun.
Here are 10 activities during Sober October to embrace the fall season and soak in all of the magic of autumn, no drink required.
- Go to a Pumpkin patch
Nothing screams fall like a trip to the pumpkin patch. As the ultimate seasonal outing, a visit to the pumpkin patch is a full day of activities, from sipping on hot cider to picking out the perfect pumpkins to carve.
- Indulge in Books & mocktails
Swap out the wine for creative zero-proof drinks and host a book club with a twist. Pick your favorite fall-themed read, which can be anything from a cozy romance to a spooky thriller. Then pair it with a signature mocktail recipe for the group to enjoy. This is the perfect way to combine reading, community, and sober socializing.
- Visit a haunted house
If you’re craving thrills, a haunted house is the perfect sober October activity. From jump scares to elaborate props, these attractions offer an adrenaline rush and plenty of laughs with friends.
- Organize a Halloween costume contest
You don’t need to go to the bar to dress up. In fact, you can host a costume contest where everyone can show off their creativity and have a good time. Add music, snacks, and a photo booth, and you’ve got a killer Halloween party.
- Host a pumpkin carving contest
Take your pumpkin patch haul to the next level by hosting a carving contest. Add some fun by creating categories like the “scariest” pumpkin, and let the group vote on the winners.
- Have a cozy fall movie marathon
Sometimes the best nights are movie nights. Pile on the blankets. Make some popcorn. Queue up your favorite fall movies. Whether you lean toward spooky Halloween classics or comfort films, a movie marathon is the ultimate sober night in. Add seasonal snacks and mocktails, and you’ve got a memorable sober October tradition.
- cozy up by the bonfire
Nothing is cozier than gathering around a crackling fire on a crisp October night. Grab some blankets, set up a smores station, and serve warm apple cider. A bonfire is perfect for storytelling, the ultimate sing-along, or just relaxing under the stars.
- GO apple picking
Apple orchards are beyond wholesome and perfect for a fall activity. Wander the rows of trees, fill a basket with crisp apples, and enjoy the outdoors. You can make this a longer activity by baking pies, making homemade cider, or making some caramel apples for a sweet treat.
- Host a potluck
Why wait until November for the big feast? A Friendsgiving-style potluck is perfect to celebrate your community in Sober October. Ask each guest to bring their favorite dish, whether that be a fun fall recipe, a store-bought item, or the ultimate comfort food. The variety makes it all the more fun and stress-free.
- Go for a sunrise hike
Start your day with a sense of productivity and intention by hiking to catch the sunrise. Bring a thermos of coffee or hot tea and snap a few golden-hour photos. IMO, the perfect way to incorporate mindfulness and wellness this October.